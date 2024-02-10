The Duke Blue Devils reach mid-February and face Boston College on Saturday while dealing with a few injury issues. The good news for Duke is that they should be close to full strength against the Eagles, but there's plenty of recent issues to keep an eye on for the Blue Devils.

Duke, 17-5 (8-3 in ACC play) has lost three of its starters to injuries during the season, as well as suffering a pair of season-long injury issues.

While the Blue Devils have only two redshirts listed on the active injury report, a quick review of the Blue Devil medical report could be key, both for today and beyond.

Duke Basketball Injury Report

Mark Mitchell

The six-foot-nine sophomore forward suffered a minor knee injury in January.

For the season, Mitchell is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The knee injury caused him to miss two games, but Mitchell has been back for five games.

Since returning, Mitchell has played 31+ minutes in every game and scored in double figures in four of the five games.

Tyrese Proctor

The six-foot-five sophomore guard suffered an ankle injury early in December. The injury was severe enough to sideline Proctor for almost a month.

Based on the holiday break in the schedule, he missed only three games. Proctor is averaging 10.6 points and 3.7 assists per game.

He has long returned to action but scored in double figures in Duke's last two games.

Jeremy Roach

The senior Duke guard has battled his own knee injury, one suffered on Jan. 13 against Virginia Tech.

Roach is averaging 13.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. After the injury, he sat out the next game, a loss to Pittsburgh, but has been back since.

Jon Scheyer has gradually increased Roach's minutes, and the player seems to be near full strength again.

Christian Reeves

Reeves underwent an early season ankle injury and is now being redshirted. He played just 18 minutes, scoring five points, before the injury.

Jaden Schutt

Schutt underwent season-ending knee surgery and will redshirt. He scored 2.1 points per game last year and will be a redshirt sophomore in 2024-25.

Boston College Injury Report

Syracuse's Quinten Post should be healthy against Duke.

Quinten Post

Post missed a game last month, but it was only a stomach bug, and he should be ready to play.

The Most Improved ACC player a season ago, Post (16.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg) will be critical for Boston College's hopes of an upset.

Claudell Harris, Jr.

Harris rolled an ankle in early December, but after missing a game, he has been back at full strength. He averages 14.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Prince Aligbe

Aligbe missed a January game due to a minor ankle injury but is back to full strength. He averages 6.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

