Duke basketball vs Wake Forest injury report, Feb. 12: Latest on Christian Reeves, Jao Ituka and more

The Duke Blue Devils are set to host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

The No. 9 Blue Devils are 18-5 and coming off an 80-65 win over Boston College on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons are 16-7 and coming off an 83-79 win over North Carolina State on Saturday.

Heading into Monday's game, Duke is a seven-point favorite to defeat Wake Forest, while the over/under is set at 152 points. Both teams are also entering the game rather healthy.

Duke basketball injury report

Duke only has two players on the injury report before Monday's showdown against Wake Forest.

Christian Reeves' injury update

Duke center Christian Reeves is out for the season with an ankle injury. He underwent surgery on his ankle and is ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The sophomore played three games this season before the injury and averaged 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds. In Reeves' freshman season with the Blue Devils, he suited up for 13 outings and averaged 1.5 points and 1.0 rebounds.

Jaden Schutt's injury update

Jaden Schutt is also out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Schutt is a sophomore who hasn't played a game this season as he has dealt with a knee injury.

Last season, the guard played in 14 games and averaged 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds.

Wake Forest injury report

Wake Forest has a clean injury report heading into Monday night's game against the Duke Blue Devils.

Jao Ituka's injury update

The only player on Wake Forest's injury report is Jao Ituka.

Ituka is a junior and is out for the season with a knee injury. Ituka hasn't played a game this season due to the setback.

Last year, Ituka transferred to Wake Forest, and in his first season with the team, he averaged 3.0 points and 1.2 rebounds in six games. In his freshman season at Marist, Ituka averaged 15.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.