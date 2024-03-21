Duke-commit $1.1 million NIL-valued Cooper Flagg wins 2024 Naismith Boys’ HS Player of the Year trophy

Montverde Academy's Cooper Flagg, whose NIL value is $1.1 million per On3, is a Duke University commit. He recently secured the 2024 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year Trophy.

The 6-feet-9 forward has led his team to an impressive 30-0 record, averaging 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He is ESPN's top-ranked boys' high school player in the Class of 2024.

Expand Tweet

"I would like to thank Jersey Mike's and the Naismith selection committee for recognizing me as the Naismith High School Player of the Year. It is a great honor that wouldn't have been possible without my parents, coaches, and teammates, who motivate me every day to get better." - Flagg's thanksgiving speech.

The Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Player of the Year trophy debuted in 1987. Flagg's road to this award began when he reclassified from the Class of 2025 to 2024. It also allowed him to secure a sport as Duke's prized.

Duke fans are excited for Flagg, as he will be a part of the Blue Devils next season. He is the fifth Duke recruit to secure the Naismith Award after Dariq Whitehead, RJ Barrett, Austin Rivers and Shane Buttier.

Sarah Strong of Grace Christian School (Sanford, NC) won the Naismith High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Jeff Hemschoot, vice president of marketing at Jersey Mike's Subs, praised both Flagg and Strong:

"This season's award are being awarded tot the players who have shown they are the best in the country throughout the season in Sarah and Cooper."

"We proudly extend our congratulations on behalf of Jersey Mike's and out dedicated franchise owners nationwide. Their commitment and skills have thrilled their fans all season, and we wish them the best at next level and beyond."

Sarah Strong wins Naismith High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Sarah Strong, Grace Christian School, Sanford, NC

Sarah Strong has been named the 2024 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She plays for Grace Christian High School.

She is averaging 21.0 points, 16.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game this season. She also led her team to a perfect 30-0 record and their third consecutive state championship. She possesses exceptional skills and has narrowed down three teams for her future: UConn, Duke and North Carolina.