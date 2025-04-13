Duke commit Cameron Boozer throws down flying dunk during Nike Hoops Summit vs. Team World (Watch)

Duke commit Cameron Boozer threw down a huge dunk for Team America in their 124-114 victory over Team World in the Nike Hoops Summit game at Moda Center on Saturday. The Boozer twins have continued to blow hoops fans away with their skills and eye-catching performances, and they brought that to the fore once more at the Nike Hoops Summit.

Team USA had all the best players in high school basketball present, from the Boozer brothers to Darius Acuff Jr., to AJ Dybantsa and many others. The first quarter ended all square at 22-22. But Team World took charge of the second quarter, with the first half ending 53-44 in their favor.

However, Cameron Boozer produced a big play with exactly five minutes left on the clock. He jumped on a rebound from a Jalen Haralson miss and threw down a contested dunk.

Despite trailing by halftime, Team USA woke up in the third quarter and established a 13-point lead with an 81-68 score. Team World then turned the game in their favor in the final quarter and forced it into overtime thanks to a late bucket from Tounde Yessoufou. Team USA finished the job in overtime, though, outscoring Team World 26-1.

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa ended the game with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Arkansas commit Darius Acuff Jr. had 24 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Cameron Boozer registered 24 points,16 rebounds and six assists. His 16 rebounds were the highest in the history of the Nike Hoop Summit.

Meanwhile, Tounde Yessoufou, who was the star of the Team World squad, scored a team-high 24 points.

With high school basketball over, Cameron Boozer is set for new heights in college

The win in the Nike Hoops Summit is just another feather that has been added to Cameron Boozer's cap. He was named the MVP at the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game two weeks ago and also won the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

The five-star recruit has shown a lot of promise, and he is expected to take the NCAA by storm with Duke next season. If Cooper Flagg decides to stay with Duke, it could be a great partnership between them and Cayden Boozer, too.

For now, they will look to improve their game as they prepare for NCAA basketball. If they click, they could even push the Blue Devils to the NCAA Tournament.

