Duke commit Cedric Coward makes his feelings clear about why he chose Jon Scheyer’s team over Alabama and more

Cedric Coward became Duke’s first portal signing of the offseason, but the experienced shooting guard had plenty of options on the table before choosing the Blue Devils. He has now opened up about why he picked Jon Scheyer’s team over the rest, shedding light on what made the program stand out during his recruitment.

Ad

Duke fell short of national glory, bowing out in the Final Four despite possessing a star-studded freshman group. The fear was always that this group of players were not going to be there for another shot, a feeling that proved to be true, but head coach Scheyer is ready to build another side worthy of going all the way.

Coward guarantees experience, one that might have come in handy for the Blue Devils in their late collapse against the Houston Cougars.

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-6 guard has spent four accumulative years at Willamette University (DIII), Eastern Washington, and Washington State, where he showcased his prowess, making a lot of schools interested in him when he entered the transfer portal.

However, Coward chose Duke, and he revealed his reasons in an interview with ‘The Field of 68’ on Monday. He said (1:01):

“Honestly, Coach Scheyer and the staff made it feel like home, made it feel like it was the place where not only I was needed, but kind of like in a way I gravitated towards it. And I was the best fit, you know, not only basketball-wise but also for the culture and who I am as a person.

Ad

“They value a lot of the same things I value in terms of just people and especially on the basketball court. But the connection I built with them, even though I knew them for a short time and I'm continuing to know them, feels like I've known them forever.”

Ad

Coward has one more year of eligibility left, but he is yet to make a final decision between moving to the NBA or staying in college for another season.

Cedric Coward reveals the best part of his game

Coward is known for his two-way threat and how much he enjoys both sides of the game, and this is a quality he is proud of.

Ad

When asked what his biggest quality is, the shooting guard had one word: “versatility.”

"I can do anything and everything. I like to win; that's the biggest thing for me," Coward said while speaking to ‘The Field of 68.’ [3:20]

Coward has averaged 12.0 points in his college career while also contributing 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.9 steals in 73 appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here