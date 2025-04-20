Duke commits Cameron and Cayden Boozer react as top 2026 recruit Tyran Stokes visits Bill Self's Kansas

Tyran Stokes, the top recruiting prospect of the Class of 2026, traveled to Lawrence to meet with the Kansas Jayhawks. The prospect posted a hype video and pictures of his visit on his Instagram account.
Duke commits Cameron and Cayden Boozer shared their thoughts on the visit in the comment section of the post.
"I’m ngl bringing the dog is proooo," Cayden Boozer said.
"W dog flick," Cameron Boozer added.
Stokes' post had him wearing different Kansas uniforms and even had his dog posing next to a national championship trophy.
Tyran Stokes still has time to decide on his next step. The Sherman Oaks, California, Notre Dame small forward is the top prospect of the Class of 2026. He's reportedly received offers from dozens of schools, including Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Auburn, and Kansas.
While the high school junior has insisted he doesn't want to reclassify, rumors are claiming he might do it to enter college in the Class of 2025, especially after confirming he won't take part in the AAU circuit this summer.
Cameron and Cayden Boozer are the sons of former Duke forward Carlos Boozer. They will be joining the Blue Devils ahead of the 2025-2026 season. Cameron was considered the No. 3 prospect in the nation by 247 Sports, while Cayden wasn't far behind, as the No. 24 prospect in their ranking.
Both brothers will be expected to contribute to a talented Blue Devils team that's looking for their first national title in more than a decade.
Where does Kansas stand after Tyran Stokes' visit?
The Jayhawks could use a talent like Tyran Stokes after a disappointing season. Kansas entered the year as a top-five team and was expected to challenge for the national title. Instead, Bill Self's squad finished the year 21-13, with a 79-72 loss to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
A blue-blood program, Kansas will look to bounce back as quickly as possible. The program has already added three players through the transfer portal for the 2025-2026 season in Loyola-Chicago guard Jayden Dawson, Illinois wing Tre White, and St. Bonaventure guard Melvin Council Jr.
Bill Self was also able to sign the top player of the Class of 2025 in Darryn Peterson. The guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, could be a key piece for the team next season.
As for Tyran Stokes, he has only visited Louisville and Kansas so far, but he also hasn't given any indication of where he might be leaning.
