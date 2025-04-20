Duke commits Cameron and Cayden Boozer react as top 2026 recruit Tyran Stokes visits Bill Self's Kansas

Tyran Stokes, the top recruiting prospect of the Class of 2026, traveled to Lawrence to meet with the Kansas Jayhawks. The prospect posted a hype video and pictures of his visit on his Instagram account.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Duke commits Cameron and Cayden Boozer shared their thoughts on the visit in the comment section of the post.

"I’m ngl bringing the dog is proooo," Cayden Boozer said.

"W dog flick," Cameron Boozer added.

Reactions to Tyran Stokes' post. - Source: Instagram/@_thetyranstokes

Stokes' post had him wearing different Kansas uniforms and even had his dog posing next to a national championship trophy.

Ad

Tyran Stokes still has time to decide on his next step. The Sherman Oaks, California, Notre Dame small forward is the top prospect of the Class of 2026. He's reportedly received offers from dozens of schools, including Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Auburn, and Kansas.

While the high school junior has insisted he doesn't want to reclassify, rumors are claiming he might do it to enter college in the Class of 2025, especially after confirming he won't take part in the AAU circuit this summer.

Ad

Cameron and Cayden Boozer are the sons of former Duke forward Carlos Boozer. They will be joining the Blue Devils ahead of the 2025-2026 season. Cameron was considered the No. 3 prospect in the nation by 247 Sports, while Cayden wasn't far behind, as the No. 24 prospect in their ranking.

Both brothers will be expected to contribute to a talented Blue Devils team that's looking for their first national title in more than a decade.

Ad

Where does Kansas stand after Tyran Stokes' visit?

The Jayhawks could use a talent like Tyran Stokes after a disappointing season. Kansas entered the year as a top-five team and was expected to challenge for the national title. Instead, Bill Self's squad finished the year 21-13, with a 79-72 loss to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

A blue-blood program, Kansas will look to bounce back as quickly as possible. The program has already added three players through the transfer portal for the 2025-2026 season in Loyola-Chicago guard Jayden Dawson, Illinois wing Tre White, and St. Bonaventure guard Melvin Council Jr.

Ad

Bill Self was also able to sign the top player of the Class of 2025 in Darryn Peterson. The guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, could be a key piece for the team next season.

As for Tyran Stokes, he has only visited Louisville and Kansas so far, but he also hasn't given any indication of where he might be leaning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here