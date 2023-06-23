Duke depth chart: How does the Duke Blue Devils depth chart look after the 2023 NBA Draft?

The Duke Blue Devils were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Duke will lose two players from their 2022-2023 roster as Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead have both declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Lively has been selected 12th overall by the OKC Thunder and subsequently traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Whitehead is expected to join him as a first-round selection.

The Blue Devils once again brought in an elite recruiting class as their 2023 class ranks second in the nation, according to 247 Sports. Take a look at how Duke's depth chart will look in the 2023-2024 season.

Which players will return to the Duke Blue Devils?

Starters Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell, who were also the Duke Blue Devils' four leading scorers, will all return next season. Reserves Ryan Young, Jaylen Blakes, Jaden Schutt and Christian Reeves will also be back in Durham, North Carolina.

Filipowski averaged 15.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field, 28.2% from 3-point range and 76.5% from the free-throw line. He was named to the second-team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team. He was also named the ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC tournament MVP.

Roach averaged 13.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 42.7% from the field, 34.3% from 3-point range and 78.0% from the charity strip.

Proctor averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.6 steals per game while shooting 38.1% from the field, 32.0% from 3-point range and 87.1% from the free-throw line. He was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Mitchell averaged 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 76.3% from the free-throw line.

Who have the Duke Blue Devils added to their roster?

The Duke Blue Devils impressive recruiting class consists of four five-star prospects. Combo guards Jared McCain and Caleb Foster will join the Blue Devils, as well as power forwards Sean Stewart and TJ Power. Each player is ranked in the top 20 prospects of the class, according to 247 Sports.

They also added former Stanford Cardinal power forward Neal Begovich via the transfer portal. Begovich is a graduate transfer who is expected to be a practice player as he has seen the floor for just 17 games and 49 minutes in his four-year collegiate career.

