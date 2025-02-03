"Duke dominated the game": NCAAB analyst Jay Bilas declares Jon Scheyer's squad as the "best team" in all of ACC

With the college basketball season heating up, one team has caught the attention of NCAAB analyst Jay Bilas, boldly declaring that Jon Scheyer's Duke Blue Devils are the "best team" in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

The analyst made these statements to the rest of the college basketball world on Saturday night, which he posted on his Instagram page.

"Duke North Carolina is one of the great rivalries, not just in college basketball, but really in all of sports, and as I often say, it always delivers. Well, almost always. It didn't deliver on Saturday night because Duke was just dominant from the opening tap.

"Duke dominated the game in transition, especially. They put up a ridiculous 1.67 points per possession on the open floor, and they kept North Carolina from finding any rhythm in the game. North Carolina couldn't get out in transition. They couldn't get anything in their half-court offense," said Bilas.

According to Jay, Duke's exceptional defensive performance was the key factor in their dominant win over North Carolina. The team's defensive prowess was able to slow down their opponents' offense, setting the tone for an 87-70 win over their arch rivals.

After dominating the first half with a 22-point lead (47-25), the Blue Devils withstood a surge from the Tar Heels, ultimately prevailing despite being outscored 40-45 in the final half of play.

Jay Bilas breaks down Blue Devils' stats against North Carolina

Bilas highlighted the impressive stats from Duke's defensive excellence in their win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

"Duke was just elite defensively in slowing North Carolina down. The defense was really the spark. Duke had a 15% steal percentage, and they turned that into instant offense, converting at another 1.67 points per possession.

"They made North Carolina pay for every mistake. North Carolina in the first half shot 30% from the field, 27% from three, and they had 9 turnovers. The game was over after the 1st 4 minutes of the second half," Bilas explained.

He also mentioned that the defense limited North Carolina to just 0.79 points per possession in the first half, effectively putting the game out of reach.

