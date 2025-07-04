Duke forward Maliq Brown shares update on 'crazy' injury ahead of 2025-26 season

Duke forward Maliq Brown shared an update on his health as he prepares for the 2025-26 college basketball season. The 6-foot-9 Syracuse transfer was a guest on "The Brotherhood Podcast" and told teammate and host Caleb Foster that he's feeling fine and undergoing rehabilitation to strengthen his shoulder.

Ad

“I’m feeling good,” Brown said (Timestamp: 2:05). “Both of us (referring to Foster) have been here the whole summer so just attacking every day. Rehabbing and getting on the court as much as I can."

He missed 13 of the team's 39 games due to two dislocated shoulder injuries that happened on separate occasions. Brown sustained the injury against Virginia, forcing him to sit out for at least two weeks.

Ad

Trending

“For the first time it happened was when we played at (Virginia). When the (injury) happened, it was just crazy. Especially how it happened," Brown said (Timestamp: 1:02).

He came back for the second rivalry game against North Carolina on March 8. However, the forward re-aggravated the injury in the ACC Tournament against Georgia Tech, sidelining him for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Brown would recover in time for the Sweet Sixteen and played in the Elite Eight and Final Four. However, his injury affected his game and he averaged 1.3 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last three outings.

Maliq Brown recalls the recovery process as he gets ready for the 2025-26 season

Maliq Brown recalled his road to recovery from the injuries he suffered during the 2024-25 season and how he was able to suit up for the team's last three games in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Brown admitted he was psychologically affected by the injuries and had to balance everything to be available for the NCAA Tournament.

"The recovery process for that for the first time was just something different. I mean, I had never been hurt for real," Brown recalled (Timestamp: 1:13). "Especially being on my shoulder, and then in the ACC Tournament I didn’t expect it to happen again. I was just balancing that the whole season for real."

Ad

Following the loss to Houston in the Final Four, the forward chose to return for another year with Duke. He's now undergoing rehabilitation to strengthen the injured shoulder as he prepares for the new season, which will begin in November.

"I’m just trying to add something new, whether it’s in the rehab or on the court, Brown told Foster (Timestamp: 2:17). "And then just seeing how you’ve been attacking your workouts, it keeps me motivated to keep going too.”

The forward will be a vital piece in Duke's roster. Brown, Foster, Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba II will bring experience to the rookie-laden but talented Blue Devils crew, who aim to capture their sixth national championship and first since 2015.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here