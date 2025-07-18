  • home icon
Duke freshman Cayden Boozer receives heartfelt message from girlfriend Gianna Torres on special day 

By Pranav Khatri
Published Jul 18, 2025 15:00 GMT
Duke freshman Cayden Boozer receives heartfelt message from girlfriend Gianna Torres on special day (Image via Instagram @caydenboozer, Getty)
Cayden Boozer's girlfriend Gianna Torres shared a special birthday wish for the 6-foot-5 point guard as he turns 18 years old. Torres shared a collage of images with a heartfelt caption on her Instagram story on Thursday, which was reshared by Cayden Boozer.

"Happy Birthday to the easiest person in the world to celebrate You're a blessing to anyone lucky enough to have you in their life Love you more then you know," Torres captioned her story.
Duke freshman Cayden Boozer receives heartfelt message from girlfriend Gianna Torres on special day (Image via Instagram @caydenboozer)
Along with his twin brother, Cameron Boozer, who also celebrates his birthday, the Boozer twins are heading to their father's alma mater, the Duke Blue Devils, next season. They received offers from Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes and more programs, but decided to sign for Duke on Nov. 14.

Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, also shared some pictures of the 6-foot-9 power forward on her IG story.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend," Cao captioned her first story with a yellow heart.
Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Lauren Cao's special wish for his birthday (Image via Instagram @yvacao)
"Loving you is so easy I hope 18 is everything you wish and more," the second story read.
The Boozer twins finished their high school career at Columbus Explorers, leading the team to its fourth straight state championship. They led the team to a 30-3 record and the Chipotle Nationals championship last season.

To commemorate the twins, the team also retired their jerseys in the gym and posted some pictures on its Instagram account on March 21.

"Two numbers. One legacy. No Explorer will ever wear 12 or 2 again. Today, during our Celebration of Champions, we officially retired Cameron Boozer’s No. 12 and Cayden Boozer’s No. 2 jerseys. Thank you, Cam and Cayden, for everything you’ve given to Columbus Basketball," the post was captioned.
Cameron and Cayden Boozer receive heartfelt birthday wish from their father

The two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer shared a picture with his sons on Instagram, along with a special caption to wish them a happy birthday on Thursday.

"Help Me In Wishing My Twins A Happy 18th Birthday!!! As You Step Into This Next Chapter, Enjoy Every Moment!!! Be Where Your Feet Are And Embrace Every Experience!!! Know That Your Family Is With You Every Step You Take!!!" an excerpt from the caption read.
The Boozer twins will now look to continue their father's legacy at Duke next season.

