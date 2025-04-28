Duke freshman Khaman Maluach drops 2-word reaction to Creighton commit Blake Harper’s high school highlights

Duke freshman Khaman Maluach showed some love to Creighton Bluejays' latest commit, Blake Harper, after he shared some of his high school highlights on Instagram.

Harper was one of the highly-rated players in the transfer portal once he announced that he was leaving the Howard Bison.

After Blake Harper posted the video to announce his commitment to Creighton on Sunday, Maluach took to the comment section to show the Gonzaga High School graduate some love. Maluach commented, “big time.”

Khaman Maluach reacts to Blake Harper’s high school highlights (Image by Instagram/@_bharp)

Aside from Maluach, other hoopers like Jackson McAndrew, Cam Gillus, Darren Harris, Jaden Mustaf and many others showed Maluach some love in the comment section. At the time of writing, the post has gotten almost 2,500 likes and over 200 comments.

Maluach has been in the news lately, following his declaration for the NBA draft. He is coming off a brilliant season with Duke, as he averaged 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game in his freshman year.

What does Blake Harper bring to the Creighton Bluejays?

Acquiring Blake Harper is good business for the Creighton Bluejays after they lost Pop Isaac, Frederick King and Mason Miller. The Gonzaga High School graduate already showed what he can offer last season with his impressive numbers.

The 6-foot-8 guard is coming off an impressive season with the Howard Bison, as he put up 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Harper was quite an efficient shooter, as he shot 44.7% from the field and 40.4% from behind the arc.

Although Howard Bison finished with a 12-20 overall record, Harper was named the MEAC Player of the Year last season.

Harper is also a great ball handler and can set up plays for his teammates. Aside from Harper, Creighton has also added Austin Swartz, Josh Dix, Owen Freeman and Nik Graves, and these players will look to shine in the NCAA next season.

The Bluejays ended last season second in the Big East with a 25-11 record. They were also knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round. However, Coach McDermott will be hoping that his new roster will give him good results.

