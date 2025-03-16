“Duke should get the number one overall seed”: Fans react to insider Andy Katz’s March Madness bracket prediction ahead of Selection Sunday

With Selection Sunday right around the corner, basketball fans are eagerly waiting for the final bracket. Insider Andy Katz kept the fans buzzing on social media with his latest prediction, placing Auburn as the No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

This sparked strong reactions from fans:

Many Duke supporters believe their team deserves the top spot after an impressive ACC Tournament run.

One Duke fan wrote, “Duke should get the number one overall seed.”

However, not everyone agreed. Another fan defended Auburn’s position, stating:

“Most of y’all forgetting Auburn still has the most Q1 wins and #1 SOS… Duke only has two ranked wins since December.”

Other fans weighed in on different aspects of Katz’s bracket.

“There’s no way Auburn still deserves the #1 overall seed. They just lost 3 of their last 4,” noted one fan.

“Kansas and Ole Miss above Missouri is funny,” another fan commented.

A Louisville fan questioned the team’s placement, saying:

“Louisville a 6 seed????? Really??????? That’s crazy work!!!!!!!”

A Florida supporter also entered the conversation, arguing:

“Florida should be the number 1 overall seed.”

How to watch Selection Sunday

The full March Madness bracket will be revealed on Sunday evening, marking the beginning of over two weeks of high-powered competition.

Selection Sunday begins at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, Mar. 16. The men’s bracket will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Fans without cable can catch the event through streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV, all of which offer free trials.

The women’s tournament selection show will air live on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET the same evening.

The first round will follow on Thursday and Friday, with 32 games taking place at eight different venues across the country. The Final Four is set to be held in San Antonio on Apr. 5 and 7.

