Duke gets trolled by NCAAB fans after Kyle Filipowski's photo from Wake Forest court storming goes viral: "Classic resting Duke face"

Kyle Filipowski was able to avoid serious injury after a collision with a fan during a court-storming incident. While his status for Wednesday's matchup with the Louisville Cardinals remains in question, the Duke Blue Devils star center was trolled for a photo taken after the collision.

Jack McGuire of Barstool Sports shared a photo of Filipowski, capturing the post:

"This photo is awesome lol"

Fans used the photo as an opportunity to make jokes at the expense of both Filipowski and the Blue Devils. @mtimmerding responded:

"Classic resting Duke face"

@OdellBretthamJr claimed that the photo should be used when Duke is searched:

"This should be the default image whenever someone searches for Duke basketball"

@patrickhughes17 referenced Saving Private Ryan, alleging that the photo looked like a scene from the movie:

"Feel like I should be hearing the Saving Private Ryan white noise when they stormed the beach looking at this picture."

@TarHeelGameDay also suggested that the photo looks like a scene from a war:

"It's truly amazing they made it out alive. We'll tell our kids their survival story."

@Bigjah1414 questioned:

"He still in the ICU?"

@league_stan claimed that Filipowski avoiding serious injury makes the photo worse:

"Glad he’s not really hurt but the fact that he ended up being fine makes this picture so much worse for him."

Not everyone was quick to troll the Duke center, however, as the McGuire also faced backlash. @Stephen_Cap2 called out the post, stating:

"Grown man who makes his living off of hating on kids. Probably one of the saddest things ever"

@MojeebWinslow shared a similar reaction:

"So classy celebrating an injury that has now kept him out of practice for going on 3 days. What is wrong with you people?"

How has Kyle Filipowski performed in his college career?

Kyle Filipowski joined the Duke Blue Devils as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He made an immediate impact as a true freshman, averaging 15.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field, 28.2% from three-point range and 76.5% from the free-throw line.

Despite being projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Kyle Filipowski returned to Duke for a sophomore season. He is averaging 16.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field, 34.4% from three-point range and 66.4% from the free-throw line. The Blue Devils center projects to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.