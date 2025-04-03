Duke HC Jon Scheyer heaps praise on Kelvin Sampson’s Houston ahead of Final Four matchup

Duke (35-3) is set to face the Houston Cougars (34-4) in the Final Four on Saturday, and Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer has praised his opponents, calling them a special team.

Ad

During his appearance on Wednesday's episode of ESPN’s "SportsCenter" with Scott Van Pelt, Scheyer was asked how he balances appreciating his accomplishments this season while staying focused on the ultimate goal, which is winning the national championship.

The coach said both can be done, revealing he has taken time to enjoy the special moments. However, he pointed out how he must switch focus to the next challenge, which is facing a great Houston team.

Ad

Trending

“You watch Houston play and you say, 'All right, we have to get back to work,'” Scheyer said [0:50]. “Because they are a special team, they haven't lost in a long time, obviously.”

He also heaped praise on Cougars coach Kelvin Samson.

“The job that Kelvin Samson has done as a coach in their program, we know him very well," Scheyer said, "we've played him last year, and we played him the year before in a scrimmage.

Ad

“So very quickly it is back to work for us and all about the preparation.”

Ad

The tip-off is set for 8:49 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome in San Antonio, with a spot in the NCAA Tournament championship game up for grabs.

The previous time both teams met was in March 2024. It was a Sweet 16 clash in last season’s NCAA Tournament, and Duke won 54-51.

Both teams head into this matchup on impressive winning streaks. The Cougars have triumphed in their last 17 games, while the Blue Devils have won 15 straight.

Ad

Jon Scheyer reveals emotions in meeting with Cooper Flagg

NCAA Basketball: Duke at Syracuse - Source: Imagn

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg has been the driver behind the Blue Devils' impressive run this season. The guard leads the team in points (18.9), rebounds (7.5), assists (4.2) and steals (1.4) per game.

Ad

The 18-year-old committed to the Blue Devils despite interest from several programs, and Scheyer revealed how he felt after Flagg told him he was committing.

"I cried,” Scheyer told The Athletic. “I’m not ashamed to admit it.”

It has been a successful partnership between the two, as the team won Atlantic Coast Conference regular season and tournament titles, while Flagg has been named the ACC Player of the Year in his freshman season.

He is also projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and has a high probability of being named the National Player of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here