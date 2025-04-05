Duke HC Jon Scheyer lauds "mature" freshmen Cooper Flagg, Kon Kneuppel and more amid Final Four run

Duke are having a stellar season, and this has been largely due to the performance of their freshmen, who have been repeatedly praised by coach Jon Scheyer.
This season’s recruitment will go down as one of the best in the history of the Blue Devils, with the program successfully bringing in four five-star recruits. These are Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach and Isaiah Evans.
Speaking ahead of the Final Four showdown with the Houston Cougars, the coach once again lauded the freshmen when he asked about what helped his squad get to this stage.
"We have great leadership on this team,” Scheyer said, before switching to acknowledge what the recruits have done. “Our freshmen have been incredibly mature, wanting to learn and then we've had great connectivity from Day 1."
Duke won the ACC regular season and the conference tournament titles, while they are also in the Final Four, with a shot at winning the NCAA Tournament.
Flagg was named the AP National Player of the Year on Thursday, becoming only the fourth freshman in history to win the award. The 18-year-old has been the main driver behind the team this season, leading in points (18.9), rebounds (7.5), assists (4.2) and steals (1.4) per game.
Another freshman, Knueppel, is second on the team for points per game (14.4), while he has also contributed 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Maluach has averaged 8.7 points per game, while he is only behind Flagg for rebounds per game (6.8).
Evans has played the least amount of games among these five-star recruits, averaging 7.0 points per game, with 1.2 average rebounds to go along.
Jon Scheyer talks preparation for Houston
The Cougars have the best defense in the country and are known for their physicality and toughness. Scheyer knows all about this, and he has revealed the plan to stop them.
“In order to prepare for a team that is physical and tough, you have to be that yourself,” Scheyer said.
Tipoff for the clash between Duke and Houston is 8:49 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 5.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here