Duke legend Christian Laettner pulls up to support his alma mater at NCAA March Madness Final Four game vs Houston

Christian Laettner's former team, the Duke Blue Devils faced the Houston Cougars in a nerve-wrecking Final Four encounter in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. While many turned up to watch the marquee clash, Duke legend Laettner caught the headlines.

Ad

The two-time national champion with Duke was courtside, cheering for Jon Scheyer's men. Interestingly, Chris Laettner is the only player to reach four Final Fours in the NCAA Tournament in college basketball.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Christian Laettner is known for his exceptional buzzer-beater, which propelled Duke to the Final Four in the 1992 NCAA Tournament. The 55-year-old remains a Blue Devil through and through as he continues to support the basketball program.

Unfortunately, for the former No. 1 pick, his former team suffered a heartbreaking 70-67 defeat to Houston, crashing out of March Madness in the Final Four.

The Blue Devils started brilliantly and led at the break. However, things spiralled downwards in the second half as Houston came roaring back to edge past Duke.

Ad

Despite the loss, Cooper Flagg was once again a standout player for Duke with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He was well supported by Kon Knueppel, who contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, LJ Cryer stepped up for Houston, dropping 26 points, five rebounds and a solitary assist. J'wan Roberts and Emmanuel Sharp were the other two players in the starting lineup to finish in double digits.

Christian Laettner is one of the best players in NCAA Tournament history

Christian Laettner was an iconic player for the Duke Blue Devils, as he guided them to back-to-back national titles under coach Mike Krzyzewski in 1991 and 1992. He was the one who started Duke's dynasty in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 6-foot-11-inch forward still holds the NCAA Tournament scoring record with 407 points and has featured in 23 of 24 possible games in the competition. He's famously known for his buzzer-beaters that helped Duke reach the Final Fours.

The former NBA All-Star was the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 1991, while he was awarded the National College Player of the Year in 1992. He also reached the Final Four round in all four years with Duke, losing in the final once in his sophomore year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here