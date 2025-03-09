"Duke so overrated" "LFG": Fans divided over Cooper Flagg & Co. as Blue Devils win ACC regular season title

Cooper Flagg led No. 2-ranked Duke to a dominant 82-69 win over North Carolina at Dean Smith Center on Saturday. It was the eighth consecutive victory for the Blue Devils, who also clinched the ACC regular season title.

Although Duke got the top spot in the ACC along with the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, fans were divided about the team's success. Some claimed that the Blue Devils coasted to the ACC title because the conference was not too competitive.

"Duke so overrated," one fan wrote.

"Champs of the farmers league," another fan said.

"CUPCAKE CONFERENCE," a fan commented.

However, others hyped Flagg and Duke for a solid run in the regular season.

"LFG," one fan commented.

"This team special," another fan commented.

"Duke is the Reason for the season 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a fan wrote.

(image credit: instagram/brhoops)

Kon Knueppel led the scoring for Duke with 17 points while Sion James and Tyrese Proctor recorded 16 points each against UNC (20-12, 13-7). Flagg finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, North Carolina's RJ Davis scored a game-high 20 points, with three assists and three rebounds. He didn't get much support from his teammates apart from Ven-Allen Lubin, who contributed 11 points and six rebounds.

After wrapping up the ACC regular season title, Duke (28-3, 19-1) will look forward to the conference tournament followed by March Madness.

Cooper Flagg and Duke get automatic spot in ACC Tournament quarterfinals

Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg - Source: Getty

Cooper Flagg and Duke will reap the benefits of winning the regular season title in the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils have secured an automatic berth in the quarterfinals as the top seed, along with No. 2 seed Louisville, No. 3 seed Clemson and No. 4 seed Wake Forest.

Duke, along with the three seeds behind it, will get byes in the opening two rounds of the ACC Tournament. The top-four seeds will play their first game of the postseason on Thursday, with their opponents still not determined.

