College basketball fans are bracing for an early-season clash as Duke and Michigan State will face each other for the first time since 2019. The matchup was announced by March Madness on Instagram on Tuesday, scheduled for Dec. 6 at Breslin Center.

The showdown will feature Jon Scheyer, firmly at the helm of the Blue Devils, and Tom Izzo, the veteran coach of the Spartans. Although Duke plays in the ACC and the Spartans are part of the Big Ten, the game is already highly anticipated.

Fans made bold predictions, with fans of both programs expressing support for their team.

“Duke owns MSU,” a fan commented.

“Sparty by 50,” one fan said.

Spartans fans continued to push back as the comments section was divided with predictions.

“Sparty by 7,” another fan said.

“GO GREEN!!” one fan wrote.

“This is big time,” another fan wrote.

Michigan State and Izzo open the season against Kentucky on Nov. 18 in the Champions Classic. Just over a week later, the Spartans will face North Carolina in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils will begin their campaign versus the Texas Longhorns in the first-ever Dick Vitale Invitational. Duke’s nonconference schedule includes Kansas, Arkansas, Texas Tech and Michigan.

Jon Scheyer’s Duke reveals jersey numbers ahead of the 2025–26 season

On Tuesday, Jon Scheyer and Duke gave fans their first taste of the upcoming season by announcing official jersey numbers of the 2025-26 roster.

Duke Men’s Basketball on X revealed the jersey numbers.

Under Scheyer in his fourth year, Duke put together an impressive 35-4 overall record and went 19-1 in the ACC. It swept the ACC regular season and won the tournament title, while securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, the Blue Devils crashed out in the Final Four to the Houston Cougars.

The offseason has seen roster changes with freshman stars Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach all NBA-bound, along with sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor. Headlining Duke’s incoming freshmen are five-star twins Cayden and Cameron Boozer, Dame Sarr and Sebastian Wilkins.

The Blue Devils also retained key contributors, including Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba II and Darren Harris, They are expected to provide leadership and continuity.

