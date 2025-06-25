"Duke players don’t win NBA championships": Fans react as Cooper Flagg, Kon Kneuppel, Khaman Maluach share candid pre-draft snaps

Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, was accompanied by Duke teammates Kon Kneuppel and Khaman Maluach at the photoshoot before the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-9 forward is projected to go to the Dallas Mavericks next season.

The video uploaded by the NBA on Tuesday saw Flagg and Kneuppel and Kneuppel and Maluach pose for pictures together. The trio also wished and greeted each other.

Hoops fans shared their reactions as the Duke trio posed for pictures.

Fans react as Cooper Flagg, Kon Kneuppel, Khaman Maluach share candid pre-draft snaps

"Duke players don’t win NBA championships either😂," a North Carolina fan commented.

A fan commented, "Duke gives out players that look really good on paper but they never win championships you gotta think they're cursed now or something lol how u gonna have top talents like Cooper Flagg zion Williamson etc and not win the natty."

"A maverick, a jazz, and a raptor😍😍," commented another fan.

More fans shared their opinions:

Fans react as Cooper Flagg, Kon Kneuppel, Khaman Maluach share candid pre-draft snaps

"The big 3, just get drafted to your resp teams and then trade next seasons to be the next big 3 lol.. ion think any one can win a natty at Duke but u gotta combine forces again to play in the same NBA team.. make it dallas," a fan commented.

Another added: "Proctor robbed them dudes of winning a ring being selfish and not passing the ball lol."

"The second slide 🥺🥺 Man Man always stealing hearts 🥰💙," commented a fan.

A fan added: "I’m a huge Duke fan hopefully these guys can win a championship in the NBA."

How good was Cooper Flagg at Duke?

Cooper Flagg enrolled at Duke in June last year. In his only season at the Blue Devils, he averaged 19.2 points on 48.1% shooting, including 38.5% from behind the arc. He also grabbed 7.5 rebounds, dished out 4.2 assists, stole the ball 1.4 times and recorded 1.4 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game.

He also led Duke to the ACC regular season title, finishing with a 19-1 record in conference play. One of his best performances came in the 100-93 win against Arizona in the Sweet 16, where he recorded 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Flagg also became one of the four players to be named the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year.

