  • Duke's Maliq Brown praises coach Jon Scheyer’s impact on and off the court: “Someone you want in your corner”

Duke's Maliq Brown praises coach Jon Scheyer’s impact on and off the court: “Someone you want in your corner”

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Jul 03, 2025 17:39 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke - Source: Imagn
Maliq Brown appeared on Duke basketball’s “Brotherhood Podcast” on Wednesday alongside Blue Devils teammate Caleb Foster. One of the many topics discussed was head coach Jon Scheyer’s impact on and off the court.

During the podcast, Foster asked Brown about his thoughts on Coach Scheyer and the team culture. He had this to say:

“I mean, my thoughts on Coach Scheyer — I mean, from day one when he started recruiting me, he’s been the same. He encourages everybody on the court, even the walk-ons. He motivates everybody — in the weight room, on the court, off the court. He’s very relatable, just a guy you definitely want to have in your corner.
“And the rest of the coaches — they’re the same way. Just someone you can depend on. Especially if you're coming in as a freshman, that’s someone you want to have in your corner, just teaching the ropes, how college basketball is, and just being a Duke basketball player. I think it’s very unique.” [Timestamp 9:41 - 10:18]
youtube-cover
Maliq Brown moved to Duke for his junior year after spending the first two seasons of his college career at Syracuse. He entered the transfer portal in April 2024 and committed to Duke before the end of the month.

The power forward was a reliable depth option for the Blue Devils in their dominant 2024-25 season. He played 26 games, though he started none, and contributed an average of 2.5 points. 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the season as Duke reached the Final Four.

The Virginia native suffered multiple injuries in the campaign, which impacted his game time and output. While there were expectations that he could declare for the NBA draft, the program announced Brown’s return for his senior year in April.

Maliq Brown names the Duke newcomer that has impressed him the most

Maliq Brown appeared on the "Crazie Cast" this week, and he was asked which of the new signings in the Duke team has impressed him the most. The forward mentioned international recruit Dame Sarr.

"I would say Dame (Sarr)," Brown said. "His wingspan, he got some long arms... The feel he has for the game to score, get a stop on defense or the ball-screen pass, I feel like that's something that's going to help our team for this year."

Sarr is a shooting guard from Italy, ranked No. 32 player in the 2025 class. He comes with international experience, having played for FC Barcelona and represented Italy internationally.

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Edited by John Maxwell
