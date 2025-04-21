Duke star Ashlon Jackson shows gratitude for Kelsey Plum after enjoying the 2025 Dawg Class with Kamorea Arnold & more

Duke women's basketball star Ashlon Jackson shared a gratitude post to WNBA star Kelsey Plum on Instagram. Jackson was included in Plum's 2025 DAWG Class, a training camp that invites both graduating and returning NCAA stars to help them overcome some challenges Plum experienced when she transitioned from college basketball to the WNBA.

Ad

On Monday, Jackson shared a series of snaps from the training camp, showcasing the fun time she had with other invited players. The snaps include posing with the ball and with other players.

"Thank you so much @kelseyplum10 & @uabasketball for an amazing time. blessed to be around so much talent and so many resources. a time was had! ❤️🦴🐶," Jackson wrote.

Ad

Trending

Averaging 12.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 37.2 percent shooting, Jackson has been a standout guard for the Blue Devils during the 2024-25 season. She led Duke to a 59-53 victory over Oregon in the second round of the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament. Jackson finished the game with a team-high 20 points, hitting five 3-pointers in the second half to lead the Blue Devils to the Sweet 16.

Meanwhile, the Duke star was invited to the DAWG class alongside UConn's Kamorea Arnold and Azzi Fudd, South Carolina's Tessa Johnson, Michigan's Syla Swords, USC's Kayleigh Heckel, and Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes. Other players invited to this year's DAWG class include Zoe Brooks (NC State), Shyanne Sellers (Michigan), Harmoni Turner (Harvard), Jaloni Cambridge (Ohio State), and Georgia Amoore (Kentucky).

Ad

Kamorea Arnold wins Kelsey Plum's "TOP DAWG" award

Following UConn's national championship title win, Kamorea Arnold was named a "TOP DAWG" in Kelsey Plum's 2025 DAWG Class. Arnold was invited alongside Husky teammate Azzi Fudd, who did not attend the camp, and nine others. Plum ran the camp in partnership with Under Armour to help women develop from college to the professional basketball level.

Ad

Following the end of camp, Arnold won the "Top Dawg" award, which was announced on Under Armour's Instagram on Sunday.

"DJ play “Who Let the Dogs Out” — @kamoreaarnold is this year’s TOP DAWG 🐶" the post was captioned.

Arnold won due to her attitude, energy, and grit during the camp. According to Plum, the UConn sophomore was unbelievable from start to finish and deserved the iced-out dog bone necklace, which was presented as a physical representation of the honor. Arnold's conduct mirrored Plum's "Dawg mentality" when the two-time WNBA Champion navigated the challenges of transitioning from college to the pros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here