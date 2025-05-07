Duke star Caleb Foster drops 2-word reaction after Sean Stewart announces commitment to Oregon

Duke men's basketball star Caleb Foster reacted to the latest news about former Ohio State forward Sean Stewart.

Stewart, who began his career at Duke, announced his commitment to Oregon ahead of next season. The former McDonald’s All-American shared a post on Instagram that showed him rocking the Ducks jersey while holding a basketball to make his transfer announcement.

"Go Ducks!! So blessed for this new chapter 🦆🦆 @oregonmbb," he wrote.

Foster joined other followers to show his support to his former teammate. He wrote:

"my brotherrrrrr!!"

Caleb Foster reacts to Sean Stewart joining Oregon from transfer portal on IG. Image via @sean13stewart

Stewart played 33 games and averaged 8.4 minutes per game for Duke. He did not start a game with the Blue Devils, only averaging 2.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg (1.3 ORpg), 0.2 apg, 0.5 spg and 0.5 bpg in his freshman season.

Thereafter, he hit the transfer portal and joined Ohio State, where he started all 30 games in his sophomore year last season and played 18.4 minutes per game.

With Ohio State, Stewart averaged 5.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 0.6 apg on 54.2 percent shooting from the field.

Caleb Foster to return to Duke for next season

Duke guard Caleb Foster has confirmed that he would be returning to the Blue Devils for the 2025-26 season. The Blue Devils enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 season, where they finished with a 35-4 record, ranking third in the final Associated Press poll.

Following the imminent departure of Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and others, the Blue Devils look to rebuild their roster, and that includes keeping their returning players. NCAA March Madness took its X account to announce Foster's return on April 17.

"Caleb Foster is BACK. The Duke guard announced he's returning for another year in Durham."

Foster attended Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, North Carolina, and also Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. However, he ended his high school career at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, before joining Duke for his collegiate basketball career. Beside Duke, Foster had offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Clemson and Wake Forest.

At Duke, Foster averaged 14 minutes per game in 38 contests. In Duke's Final Four loss to Houston in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Foster played 13 minutes and recorded four rebounds.

He was often used as a replacement for primary guard Tyrese Proctor, who averaged 12.4 points per game. With Proctor entering the 2025 NBA draft, Foster is expected to log in more playing time for the Blue Devils next season.

