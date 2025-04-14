Duke transfer portal target Xaivian Lee’s snaps in Kansas jersey excites fans: “Sh*t clean ngl”

Xaivian Lee made noise with his time in the transfer portal, teasing a potential destination for his collegiate career with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Ad

Lee spent the first three years of his career with the Princeton Tigers, where he became one of the best scorers in the Ivy League. However, he entered the portal on Apr. 4 following the 2024-25 campaign.

He has since been traveling the country, looking for his next career stop. While he seems to be a target for the Duke Blue Devils, according to 247Sports, Lee visited the Kansas campus on Sunday. He posted about the visit, donning the Jayhawks' jersey.

Ad

Trending

"Pay heeed," Lee said.

Ad

Fans came in droves to react to the post, with many Jayhawks fans hoping he brings his talents to the program. Here are some of their reactions.

"Sh*t clean ngl," one fan said.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Xaivian Lee. (Instagram)

"Bro come to ks lil bro," one requested.

Ad

Fan reacts to social media post involving Lee. (Instagram)

"This is the perfect place to go to build your game and try to go to the pros. Bill is so good at make all American guards," a fan commented.

Ad

Fan reacts to social media post involving Lee. (Instagram)

Others preferred that he transfer to the Florida Gators, who are fresh off a national championship victory.

Ad

"Go Gators, Xaivian!" one fan exclaimed.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Xaivian Lee. (Instagram)

"Come 2 the champs," one replied.

Ad

Fan reacts to social media post involving Lee. (Instagram)

"Man come win a Natty," a fan said.

Ad

Fan reacts to social media post involving Lee. (Instagram)

How Xaivian Lee played at Princeton last season

Xaivian Lee impressed throughout his career at Princeton, and the 2024-25 season was no exception.

Ad

Lee averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game after 30 appearances. He shot 43.9% from the field, including 36.6% from beyond the arc. This earned him a place in the Ivy League's All-Conference First Team.

His efforts helped Princeton finish 19-11, having gone 8-6 in league play. They averaged 73.6 points on shooting splits of 43.4% overall and 35.5% from downtown, getting past opponents by a slim margin of 1.6 points per game.

Now that he's in the portal, not only are Duke and Kansas interested, but Florida, Kentucky and BYU are also in the mix, per 247Sports analyst Travis Branham.

Ad

"The four schools that I've been hearing are Kentucky, Florida, Duke and BYU," Branham said, via the "College Basketball Show" this week. "Kentucky, even though they just got Jaland Lowe, could use another scoring option in the backcourt."

The blue bloods of college basketball will likely dedicate a lot of time to acquiring Xaivian Lee's services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richard Pereira Richard Pereira joined Sportskeeda in October 2024 as a College Basketball Writer. He earned his degree from Florida Atlantic University in 2023 and has been covering the school's athletic programs since 2020, serving as a Sports Editor at the FAU University Press.



He was granted the unique opportunity to report on the men's basketball team's journey to the Final Four in Houston for FAU Owls Nest during March Madness. His writing experience expanded with prior roles at GIVEMESPORT and Athlon Sports, consistently striving to improve as a sports journalist. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here