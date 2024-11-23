  • home icon
  Duke vs. Arizona: Box score, stats, and summary feat Cooper Flagg (Nov. 22)

By Vincent Pensabene
Nov 23, 2024
Cooper Flagg (Image Source: IMAGN)

The No. 12 Duke Blue Devils face off against the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats on Friday. The Blue Devils hold a 34-27 road lead heading into halftime. Khaman Maluach, Cooper Flagg and Tyrese Proctor lead the way with eight points each for Duke.

Here's a closer look at the box score and how this game has gone thus far.

Duke Blue Devils box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Khaman MalauchC3-31-11-111000018
Cooper FlaggG3-111-21-222310208
Kon KnueppelG1-40-20-002000012
Tyrese ProctorG3-62-30-013410228
Caleb FosterG0-20-20-001100010
Maliq BrownF 1-10-00-014211222
Mason GillisF 0-10-10-000000100
Sion JamesG 3-40-10-005000116
Arizona Wildcats box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Trey TownsendF2-40-10-003000004
Motiejus KrivasC1-10-01-212300323
KJ LewisG2-40-01-104110115
Caleb LoveG1-40-30-102200202
Jaden BradleyG4-82-40-0002201010
Henri VeesaarF0-10-10-000010000
Tobe AwakaF 0-00-00-003000110
Carter BryantF 1-41-30-000001013
Anthony Dell'OrsoG 0-00-00-000000110

