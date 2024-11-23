Duke vs. Arizona: Box score, stats, and summary feat Cooper Flagg (Nov. 22)

The No. 12 Duke Blue Devils face off against the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats on Friday. The Blue Devils hold a 34-27 road lead heading into halftime. Khaman Maluach, Cooper Flagg and Tyrese Proctor lead the way with eight points each for Duke.

Here's a closer look at the box score and how this game has gone thus far.

Duke Blue Devils box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Khaman Malauch C 3-3 1-1 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 Cooper Flagg G 3-11 1-2 1-2 2 2 3 1 0 2 0 8 Kon Knueppel G 1-4 0-2 0-0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 Tyrese Proctor G 3-6 2-3 0-0 1 3 4 1 0 2 2 8 Caleb Foster G 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Maliq Brown F 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 4 2 1 1 2 2 2 Mason Gillis F 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Sion James G 3-4 0-1 0-0 0 5 0 0 0 1 1 6

Arizona Wildcats box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Trey Townsend F 2-4 0-1 0-0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 4 Motiejus Krivas C 1-1 0-0 1-2 1 2 3 0 0 3 2 3 KJ Lewis G 2-4 0-0 1-1 0 4 1 1 0 1 1 5 Caleb Love G 1-4 0-3 0-1 0 2 2 0 0 2 0 2 Jaden Bradley G 4-8 2-4 0-0 0 0 2 2 0 1 0 10 Henri Veesaar F 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Tobe Awaka F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0 Carter Bryant F 1-4 1-3 0-0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 Anthony Dell'Orso G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0

