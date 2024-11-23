Duke vs. Arizona: Box score, stats, and summary feat Cooper Flagg (Nov. 22)
The No. 12 Duke Blue Devils face off against the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats on Friday. The Blue Devils hold a 34-27 road lead heading into halftime. Khaman Maluach, Cooper Flagg and Tyrese Proctor lead the way with eight points each for Duke.
Here's a closer look at the box score and how this game has gone thus far.
Duke Blue Devils box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Khaman Malauch
C
3-3
1-1
1-1
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
8
Cooper Flagg
G
3-11
1-2
1-2
2
2
3
1
0
2
0
8
Kon Knueppel
G
1-4
0-2
0-0
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
2
Tyrese Proctor
G
3-6
2-3
0-0
1
3
4
1
0
2
2
8
Caleb Foster
G
0-2
0-2
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
Maliq Brown
F
1-1
0-0
0-0
1
4
2
1
1
2
2
2
Mason Gillis
F
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
Sion James
G
3-4
0-1
0-0
0
5
0
0
0
1
1
6
Arizona Wildcats box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Trey Townsend
F
2-4
0-1
0-0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
4
Motiejus Krivas
C
1-1
0-0
1-2
1
2
3
0
0
3
2
3
KJ Lewis
G
2-4
0-0
1-1
0
4
1
1
0
1
1
5
Caleb Love
G
1-4
0-3
0-1
0
2
2
0
0
2
0
2
Jaden Bradley
G
4-8
2-4
0-0
0
0
2
2
0
1
0
10
Henri Veesaar
F
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Tobe Awaka
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
3
0
0
0
1
1
0
Carter Bryant
F
1-4
1-3
0-0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
3
Anthony Dell'Orso
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
