Duke vs Lehigh: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

The second-seeded Duke Blue Devils (27-7) controlled the game for a dominating 86-25 win over the 15th-seeded Lehigh Mountain Hawks (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Duke will now advance to face the 10th-seeded Oregon Ducks in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

The Blue Devils shot the basketball well, knocking down 11 3-point shots and were led by Oluchi Okananwa with 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench. The Mountain Hawks could not get much of anything going as they were held to just 10 points at halftime.

Let's take a deeper dive into the Duke vs. Lehigh box score and discuss how the game played out.

Duke vs. Lehigh box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Duke 13 20 24 29 86 Lehigh 8 2 7 8 25

Duke Blue Devils box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Delaney Thomas F 3-6 0-0 5-6 5 8 1 2 1 1 0 11 Jadyn Donovan G 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 3 0 0 1 3 2 Ashlon Jackson G 2-8 2-7 2-2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 Taina Mair G 3-8 2-4 0-1 0 4 2 1 0 3 0 8 Reigan Richardson G 3-8 1-3 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 1 9 Toby Fournier F 5-8 0-0 1-3 3 4 2 3 0 4 2 11 Jordan Wood F 2-4 0-2 2-2 1 6 0 0 3 1 0 6 Olivia Martin G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louann Battison G 3-5 2-3 0-0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 8 Oluchi Okananwa G 6-10 2-3 1-2 2 7 2 3 0 2 1 15 Emma Koabel G 3-5 2-4 0-0 0 2 2 2 0 1 1 8 Vanessa de Jesus G 0-3 0-3 0-0 1 2 2 1 0 2 4 0

Lehigh Mountain Hawks box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Lily Fandre F 1-3 0-0 1-2 1 1 0 1 1 2 3 3 Meghan O'Brien F 0-3 0-1 0-0 0 3 0 0 0 3 0 0 Ella Stemmer G 2-13 2-6 2-2 1 2 0 2 1 1 3 8 Colleen McQuillen G 1-4 0-2 2-2 0 7 2 2 0 7 4 4 Maddie Albrecht G 2-7 0-2 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 4 1 4 Whitney Lind F 0-3 0-2 0-0 0 4 0 1 2 3 0 0 Belle Bramer G 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 0 0 3 2 2 Gracyn Lovette G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Jessie Ozzauto G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Katie Hurt G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kaylee Van Eps G 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 Remi Sisselman G 1-7 0-2 0-0 2 3 0 1 0 2 2 2

Duke vs. Lehigh Game Summary

The Duke Blue Devils shot the basketball at a solid rate as the Blue Devils were able to shoot 31 of 67 (46.3%) overall, 11 of 29 (37.9%) from beyond the arc, and 13 of 18 (72.2%) from the charity stripe. The team had 17 assists compared to 16 turnovers while the team dominated on the glass with 48 total rebounds (19 offensive, 29 defensive).

The Blue Devils stepped up on the defensive side of the court as well with 13 steals and four blocks. The team played quickly with 14 fast break points as well and 48 points off their bench. Duke was dominant as they did not allow more than eight points in any quarter.

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks were brutal offensively as the team was able to connect on just 9 of 46 (19.6%) from the floor, 2 of 15 (13.3%) from the 3-point line, and 5 of 6 (83.3%) from the free-throw line. The program had 27 total rebounds (eight offensive, 19 defensive) and had three assists compared to 30 turnovers.

Their team failed to record any fast break points and had just 12 total points in the paint. This game just showcased a major difference in talent between the two teams and the Mountain Hawks had one player (Ella Stemmer) make multiple field goals during the game.

