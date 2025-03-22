  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Duke vs Lehigh: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

Duke vs Lehigh: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 22, 2025 04:39 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Semifinal - Notre Dame vs Duke - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Semifinal - Notre Dame vs Duke - Source: Imagn

The second-seeded Duke Blue Devils (27-7) controlled the game for a dominating 86-25 win over the 15th-seeded Lehigh Mountain Hawks (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Duke will now advance to face the 10th-seeded Oregon Ducks in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Ad

The Blue Devils shot the basketball well, knocking down 11 3-point shots and were led by Oluchi Okananwa with 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench. The Mountain Hawks could not get much of anything going as they were held to just 10 points at halftime.

Let's take a deeper dive into the Duke vs. Lehigh box score and discuss how the game played out.

Duke vs. Lehigh box score

Duke vs. Lehigh box score

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Duke1320242986
Lehigh8 2 7825
Ad

Duke Blue Devils box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Delaney ThomasF3-60-05-6581211011
Jadyn DonovanG1-10-00-012300132
Ashlon JacksonG2-82-72-201000018
Taina MairG3-82-40-104210308
Reigan RichardsonG3-81-32-212110019
Toby FournierF5-80-01-3342304211
Jordan WoodF2-40-22-216003106
Olivia MartinG0-10-00-000000000
Louann BattisonG3-52-30-000200008
Oluchi OkananwaG 6-102-31-2272302115
Emma KoabelG 3-52-40-002220118
Vanessa de JesusG 0-30-30-012210240
Ad

Lehigh Mountain Hawks box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Lily FandreF1-30-01-211011233
Meghan O'BrienF0-30-10-003000300
Ella StemmerG2-132-62-212021138
Colleen McQuillenG1-40-22-207220744
Maddie AlbrechtG2-70-20-000100414
Whitney LindF0-30-20-004012300
Belle BramerG1-20-00-002000322
Gracyn LovetteG0-00-00-000010000
Jessie OzzautoG0-10-00-000000110
Katie HurtG 0-00-00-000000000
Kaylee Van EpsG 1-30-00-011000002
Remi SisselmanG 1-70-20-023010222
Ad

Duke vs. Lehigh Game Summary

The Duke Blue Devils shot the basketball at a solid rate as the Blue Devils were able to shoot 31 of 67 (46.3%) overall, 11 of 29 (37.9%) from beyond the arc, and 13 of 18 (72.2%) from the charity stripe. The team had 17 assists compared to 16 turnovers while the team dominated on the glass with 48 total rebounds (19 offensive, 29 defensive).

The Blue Devils stepped up on the defensive side of the court as well with 13 steals and four blocks. The team played quickly with 14 fast break points as well and 48 points off their bench. Duke was dominant as they did not allow more than eight points in any quarter.

Ad

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks were brutal offensively as the team was able to connect on just 9 of 46 (19.6%) from the floor, 2 of 15 (13.3%) from the 3-point line, and 5 of 6 (83.3%) from the free-throw line. The program had 27 total rebounds (eight offensive, 19 defensive) and had three assists compared to 30 turnovers.

Their team failed to record any fast break points and had just 12 total points in the paint. This game just showcased a major difference in talent between the two teams and the Mountain Hawks had one player (Ella Stemmer) make multiple field goals during the game.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी