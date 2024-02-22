Duke vs Miami basketball injury report, February 21: Latest on Tyrese Proctor, Nijel Pack and more

The eighth-ranked Duke Blue Devils (20-5, 11-3 ACC) will be on the road against the Miami Hurricanes (15-11, 6-9 ACC) on Wednesday. The Blue Devils are on a four-game winning streak and will be entering the game with loads of confidence.

On the other hand, the Hurricanes have lost their last four games, with the latest coming against Boston College on Saturday. Despite being the underdog, they will be hoping for a bounceback in the upcoming game.

Let's look at the two teams’ injury reports.

Duke injury reports

Tyrese Proctor

Tyrese Proctor missed Duke's previous game against Florida State. The point guard did not travel with the team to Tallahassee after suffering a concussion. Duke coach Jon Scheyer provided an update on the player earlier this week.

“He said he’s feeling better," Scheyer said. "We have to see what he can do. When you’re in concussion protocol, you can’t just come back and practice. There’s steps that need to be made.”

Proctor has started 16 of 21 games for the Blue Devils in the ongoing season. He is averaging 10 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Christian Reeves

Christian Reeves suffered an ankle injury last month, which required a surgical procedure. The sophomore center had successful surgery on his right ankle and has been ruled out of the season.

Reeves participated in only three games in the regular season before his injury, accumulating an average of 1.7 ppg and 1.7 rpg. He's played in 16 games for the Blue Devils so far.

Jaden Schutt

The plan for Jaden Schutt was to redshirt in the ongoing season. However, he suffered a season-ending knee injury, which required surgery. He notably underwent the surgical procedure at the same time as Reeves.

Schutt is expected to be an important player for the Blue Devils in the long term.

Miami injury report

Matthew Cleveland

Head coach Jim Larranaga said that Mathew Cleveland missed Miami’s practice on Monday due to illness. This places his status for the Duke game as questionable. Larranaga, however, noted that the team expects him to return in time for the game.

Nijel Pack

Nijel Pack will not be available for the Hurricanes when they come up against the Blue Devils on Wednesday. Larranaga confirmed this in his media session.

The senior guard sat out of the game against Boston on Saturday and won't be making the team as he recovers from a lingering knee injury. Pack is averaging 13.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg and 3.6 apg this season.