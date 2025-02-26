Duke vs. Miami: Player Stats and Box Score for February 25, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

No. 2 Duke had absolutely no problem with Miami in an easy 97-60 victory. The Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1 in the ACC) remain ahead of ACC foes Louisville and Clemson, each of which has two losses in league play. Coach Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils are on cruise control. Miami (6-22, 2-15 in the ACC) remains in last place in the league and will be replacing Jim Larranaga after the season.

Duke vs. Miami Player Stats and Box Score

Duke

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN C. Flagg 16 5 6 0 0 0 1 27 T. Proctor 7 2 2 2 0 1 0 14 K. Knueppel 20 5 2 3 0 1 1 24 K. Maluach 6 4 1 1 2 0 1 22 S. James 4 1 0 1 1 3 2 23 C. Foster 10 1 3 0 0 1 2 17 I. Evans 16 1 1 1 0 3 0 26 D. Harris 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 C. Sheffield 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 M. Gillis 6 3 2 1 0 0 2 16 P. Ngongba 9 4 2 1 1 0 1 18

Miami

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN L. Kidd 17 3 0 0 0 1 2 29 B. Johnson 2 4 3 1 0 2 2 23 J. Bethea 13 1 2 2 0 4 3 31 AJ Staton-McCray 5 2 2 1 4 3 2 27 D. Ugochukwu 6 10 2 3 0 4 4 34 P. Djobet 10 4 1 0 0 1 1 23 K. Huie 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 11 A. Swartz 5 0 2 0 0 1 2 19 Y. Basa-Ama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3

Duke vs. Miami Game Summary

Duke got a 3-pointer from Kon Knueppel on its first possession and never trailed against the Hurricanes. A Cooper Flagg layup six minutes in extended Duke's lead to 15-2. A Miami 3-pointer by Will Bethea trimmed the Blue Devil edge to 22-14 with 9:38 left in the half, but that was the last time in the game that the Hurricanes were within single digits.

Duke led 47-32 at halftime and only extended its advantage in the second half. The Blue Devils made 61.5% of their first-half shots, shooting the same ratio from 3-point range (8-for-13). Freshman guard Isaiah Evans had 16 points and five 3-pointers by halftime, approaching a season best in only the first stanza. The Blue Devils shot 56.1% overall, including 15-for-25 from 3-point range (60%).

Duke was led by Knueppel, who had 20 points including 4-for-5 3-point shooting. Freshman star Cooper Flagg added 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. Evans was scoreless in the second half, and thus finished with 16 points. Caleb Foster added 10 points.

Miami was paced by Lynn Kidd with 17 points. Bethea added 13 points and Paul Djobet had 10 points.

Duke returns to action on Saturday as it hosts Florida State. Miami will also be playing on Saturday as the Hurricanes travel to North Carolina.

