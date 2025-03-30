Duke vs. South Carolina women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Chloe Kitts

In a showdown of the top two seeds, No. 2 seed Duke took the lead in a big third quarter, but South Carolina had a fourth quarter answer to earn a return trip to the Final Four with a 54-50 win. The Gamecocks have now reached their fifth straight Final Four and their seventh overall Final Four.

Duke vs. South Carolina Box Score

Duke

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF D. Thomas 1 3 2 1 0 3 4 J. Donovan 2 3 1 0 2 0 4 A. Jackson 13 3 6 0 0 4 2 T. Mair 3 3 1 2 0 2 1 R. Richardson 7 1 0 0 0 5 2 T. Fournier 18 6 0 1 3 2 3 J. Wood 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 O. Okananwa 6 7 0 3 0 1 2 V. De Jesus 0 0 2 0 0 2 0

South Carolina

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF C. Kitts 14 4 0 0 0 2 2 S. Feagin 12 8 3 3 2 4 2 B. Hall 3 3 2 1 0 1 1 R. Johnson 7 5 1 3 1 2 3 T. Paopao 9 2 1 2 0 0 1 J. Edwards 4 1 0 1 0 2 2 M. Dauda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 M. McDaniel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 M. Fulwiley 5 1 0 1 0 4 0 T. Johnson 0 0 0 2 0 1 2

Duke vs. South Carolina Game Summary

South Carolina used smothering defense to take a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter. A Sania Feagen jumper pushed the score to that point. Duke did close within 16-10 at the end of the first quarter of play.

Carolina extended the lead to 19-10 on a Raven Johnson 3-pointer. The USC lead even reached 25-14 on a Joyce Edwards layup with 6:16 left in the half. But Duke finished the half strong, pulling within 26-22 at intermission.

Duke then scored the first seven points of the second half, grabbing a 29-26 lead on a Reagen Richardson 3-pointer with 8:00 left in the third quarter. Duke pushed its lead to 38-32 on a Toby Fournier layup with 2:27 remaining in the third quarter. The Blue Devils led 42-38 at the end of the quarter.

South Carolina answered by scoring the first eight points of the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks took a 46-42 lead on a Chloe Kitts layup with 6:05 to play. Duke tied the game at 46, but Carolina scored the next four points to take the lead again and would not surrender that lead.

Carolina was led by Chloe Kitts' 14 points, including the final two free throws to ice the game. Sania Feagin added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Duke was paced by Toby Fournier's 18 points and six boards off the bench. Ashlon Jackson added 13 points and six assists for Duke.

Duke shot just 32% while outrebounding South Carolina 41-30. The Blue Devils had 19 turnovers with Carolina had 16.

South Carolina moves on to the Final Four and will face No. 1 seed Texas or No. 2 seed TCU on Friday.

