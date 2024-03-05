Dylan Disu injury update: Latest on Texas forward’s availability ahead of Oklahoma matchup

Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu suffered a knee injury during Monday's loss to Baylor.

During the second half, with 11 minutes left in the game, Disu got tangled up with a Baylor player and fell to the ground, grabbing his left knee. He was on the ground for several minutes, putting no weight on his leg as he was helped to the locker room.

Texas announced that Disu will be evaluated once the school returns to its campus. But Longhorns coach Rodney Terry praised the forward for even playing as he dealt with a stomach bug all day.

“Give him a lot of credit for pushing through the day and trying to play in a really bad situation in terms of his health today. He tried to push through and play a little bit,” Terry said. “I was proud of what he was able to do tonight and how he tried to push through it. He’s going to be fine.”

After the game, Terry didn't have a real update on Disu but said he would be fine.

In the game against Baylor, the Longhorns blew a 14-point lead, which coach Terry said was due to the foul calls:

“We’re one of the best teams in the country. We can play with anybody. We come into a hostile environment, I don’t know what they guys are ranked today, but they [Baylor] needed every call they could get today in terms of getting it done here at home. So what else do you have to do? We’re a good team. We can play with anybody on any given night.“

Dylan Disu's status for Texas' home game against Oklahoma on Saturday is up in the air.

Dylan Disu's college career

Dylan Disu is in his fifth college season and third at Texas. The fifth-year senior has played in 21 games this season for the Longhorns, averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Disu missed the first nine games this season after suffering a left foot injury in the NCAA Tournament last season.

He began his college career at Vanderbilt and was there for two seasons before transferring to Texas.

Poll : Do you think Texas will make the tournament? Yes No 0 votes