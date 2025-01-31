Dylan Harper drops 4-word reaction to Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey’s motivating caption 

Rutgers star freshman Dylan Harper left an encouraging comment on his teammate and fellow freshman Ace Bailey's latest Instagram post. Bailey posted a series of photos of himself in action for Rutgers and included a caption motivating himself to keep going:

"KEEP GOING AB," Bailey said.

Harper jumped into the comments section and left an encouraging comment on the post:

"The world is yours," Harper wrote.

The two freshmen have been tearing it up for Rutgers this season, and both are looking like future NBA stars.

Here's a closer look at the original post by Ace Bailey on Instagram:

Ace Bailey drops 37 points in win over Northwestern

Ace Bailey put on a stellar performance on Wednesday night, leading the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to a 79-72 victory over Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois. The freshman sensation poured in 37 points, just two shy of his career high, showcasing his scoring ability with a 13-for-20 shooting display.

Bailey was nearly unstoppable, hitting key shots from all over the court while also making his presence felt on defense with three blocks. His all-around effort helped Rutgers overcome the absence of point guard Dylan Harper, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Bailey’s hot hand was evident from the start, especially in the first half, where he tallied 24 points on an incredible 9-for-10 shooting, including a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

His scoring spree helped Rutgers recover from an early Northwestern lead and take control of the game. In the second half, the Wildcats tried to rally, closing the gap to just three points. However, Bailey answered with a clutch 3-pointer, halting their momentum and keeping Rutgers in command.

The Scarlet Knights built their lead to as many as 15 points, maintaining their dominance in the matchup and securing their eighth win in the last 10 meetings against Northwestern.

With this performance, Bailey continues to prove why he is one of the most exciting young talents in the Big Ten. His ability to score at all three levels, combined with his defensive impact, makes him a crucial player for Rutgers as they look to climb the conference standings.

If he keeps delivering standout performances like this, Rutgers could become a dangerous team heading into the final stretch of the season.

