Dylan Harper's dad drops 4-word reaction to former ACC QB getting drafted before Shedeur Sanders

Dylan Harper’s father, Ron Harper, was among the many surprised to see Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders remain undrafted after day two. Especially with Louisville’s Tyler Shough getting picked ahead of the Texas native.

Projected to be the top pick of the year, or at worst a top-five pick, the 32 NFL teams bypassed Sanders many times to the shock of football fans around the world.

However, even more surprising is the fact that Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel were the quarterback picks on Friday.

Syndication: Tyler Shough - Source: Imagn

A Colorado fan account was particularly focused on Shough going before Sanders, and it posted a clip of the Arizona native failing to make a simple pass during the NFL Combine.

“They’re going to make a Movie about this. This was Tyler Shough at the NFL Combine who just got picked before Shedeur Sanders 👀,” the user wrote in the caption of the video.

On seeing the clip, Ron Harper, the father of Rutgers men’s basketball guard Dylan Harper, was shocked that Shough got selected.

“Wow he got pick?” He replied under the video.

Shough was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 40 overall pick, after a season at Louisville where he completed 244 of 389 passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Sanders led college football with a 74.0% pass completion rate last season, with only Cam Ward, who ended up going No. 1 overall to Tennessee, throwing more touchdown passes.

Sanders also took home Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honours and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2024. After a long wait, he was finally selected in the fifth round, going 144th to the Cleveland Browns.

Dylan Harper projected as early first-round pick after declaring for NBA draft

Syndication: Dylan Harper - Source: Imagn

After just one season at college level, Rutgers guard Dylan Harper has decided to make the jump to the NBA.

Despite the Scarlet Knights missing out on the NCAA Tournament, Harper put together an impressive individual campaign, averaging 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He did so while shooting an efficient 48.7% from the field.

The 19-year-old is widely projected to go early in the first round, with several draft predictions placing him inside the top five. His father, Ron Harper, enjoyed a 15-year NBA career and won five championships along the way.

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

