Dylan Harper's dad Ron Harper reacts to viral April Fool’s hoax on Hunter Dickinson entering transfer portal

April Fool’s jokes have been all over social media, and one of such was about Hunter Dickinson entering the transfer portal, which has drawn a reaction from Ron Harper, former NBA star and father of Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.

The prank was pulled off by dedicated X college basketball account, College Basketball Report, who reported that the 7-foot-2 Kansas star received a waiver to play college basketball for the 7th year, which has prompted him to enter the transfer portal.

This April Fool’s Day joke drew reactions from a lot of fans, including Ron Harper, who was so shocked that he reacted to the news twice.

“Did he get 2 degrees yet?,” he wrote, seeking clarity in his second reply to the joke

Dickinson spent five years playing college basketball and played his final game at this level when the Jayhawks lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first round of the 2024-25 NCAA tournament.

Meanwhile, Ron played for the Miami Redhawks during his college days, before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1986 as a first-round pick. He would go on to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and the LA Lakers, winning five NBA titles across his time with the last two.

His son, Dylan, was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2024 class. He joined the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in 2024, completing his freshman year with an average of 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Dickinson announces NIL partnership

Despite playing his last game at college level, center Hunter Dickinson recently signed an NIL deal with Call of Duty. It involves advertising the launch of Verdansk, which is set to be released on April 3.

Dickinson already has a solid NIL portfolio, with brands like Adidas, Simple Truth, Wendy's, Keurig, Crush Soda, Engage, Cameo, Hawk Talk and CVS Pharmacy already working with the Kansas star.

The Alexandria, Virginia, native committed to Kansas in May 2023, opting to play his senior year there, after spending his first three years in college with the Michigan Wolverines.

Dickinson is projected to be a second-round pick if he enters the 2025 NBA draft. However, he also has an alternative career path should he decide not to proceed to the NBA. The center already has media experience, having appeared in a couple of broadcasting roles in the last two years.

