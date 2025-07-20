  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Dylan Harper's ex-squad New York Renaissance trump Expressions for Peach Jam final spot in New York vs Boston classic

Dylan Harper's ex-squad New York Renaissance trump Expressions for Peach Jam final spot in New York vs Boston classic

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Jul 20, 2025 10:30 GMT
NBA: Summer League-Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
NBA: Summer League-Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper's former Nike EYBL team, New York Renaissance, reached the Peach Jam final after a massive 75-54 win against Expressions on Saturday. They next face three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal's Bradley Beal Elite.

Ad

Highlights of NY Rens' 75-54 win were uploaded by SLAM High School on Instagram as the No. 67 recruit in the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Jasiah Jervis and team dominated Expressions defenders.

"The NY Rens just beat Expressions 75-54 to move on to the Peach Jam championship game 🍑🚨 @nikeeyb @_maxx_," the post was captioned.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dylan Harper's former team finished first in Division C with a 6-1 record and six points. In their win against Expressions, Jervis finished with a game-high 18 points on 53.8% shooting, including 42.9% from beyond the arc. He also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out one assist and blocked the ball once in 26:53 minutes.

Jervis was helped by Plainfield High School's Najai Hines, who scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out one assist, stole the ball twice and recorded one block in 24:24 minutes. He shot an impressive 5-for-6 from the field and converted 1-of-5 of his shots from the charity stripe.

Ad

Columbia University's Gabriel Hornberger and the No. 131 recruit Jordan Skyers also pitched in 22 points combined to book their team's place in the final.

For Expressions, three of their starting five scored in double digits, with Braintree High School's Jaxon Terry scoring a team-high 14 points, while Desmond Bellot Jr and Jaylin Williams-Crawford added 10 points each.

Rens' Jasiah Jervis holds plenty of offers from top programs, including Rutgers Scarlett Knights, Northwestern Wildcats, St. John's Johnnies, Seton Hall Pirates and Maryland Terrapins. He led the Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders to a 26-4 record and a 14-1 record in the New York Section Catholic AA - New York Basketball League.

Ad

How good was Dylan Harper in college?

Dylan Harper went as the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the San Antonio Spurs. The 6-foot-6 guard played one season at the Rutgers Scarlett Knights before declaring for the draft.

In his only season, Harper averaged 19.4 points on 48.4% shooting, including 33.3% from behind the arc. He also recorded 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game in 29 games.

Harper was also added to the 2024-25 All-Big Ten and the Big Ten All-Freshman teams.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications