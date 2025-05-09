Dylan Harper, Tahaad Pettiford show love as Ron Harper Jr. recaps third NBA season

It's been three years since Ron Harper Jr entered the NBA draft, but he could soon be joined in pro basketball by draft hopefuls Dylan Harper and Tahaad Pettiford.
The former Rutgers star posted a series of pictures on Instagram on Thursday night, as a season recap, which he spent with the Detroit Pistons and their G-League affiliate, the Motor City Crew.
"The road less traveled… year 3🤞🏽," Ron Harper Jr. posted.
Dylan Harper and Tahaad Pettiford responded on the post, encouraging the Paterson, New Jersey, native to keep battling to fulfill his NBA dream. Ron Harper Jr played in a single NBA game, scoring four points in 17 minutes on the court.
"Bleeddddddd," Dylan Harper said.
"see a lot of chrome," Tahaad Pettiford wrote.
Dylan Harper is following in his older brother's footsteps, and just like Ron Jr, is playing for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. In his first season with the Scarlet Knights, Dylan averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists. Dylan entered the NBA draft and is expected to be called as high as No. 2 after Cooper Flagg.
Pettiford, another New Jersey native, was a freshman for Auburn this year. In his first season with the Tigers, he averaged 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and three assists. While he declared for the NBA draft, Pettiford did not hire an agent, so he can withdraw before May 28 and go back to Auburn if he chooses.
During his career, Ron Harper Jr has played in 11 NBA games in three years. He has been a consistent player in the G-League, though. He played in 27 games this year, averaging 18.2 points, 4.5 boards and 2.7 assists. While he started the season with the Maine Celtics, Harper Jr. was traded to Detroit.
Could Ron Harper Jr. play with brother Dylan in the NBA?
Unless there is a trade for Ron Jr. by one of the teams selecting first in the draft, that scenario is unlikely.
While it's almost a certainty that Cooper Flagg will go at the top of the draft, Dylan Harper is second or third on most analysts' boards. Ron Jr. still has a contract with the Detroit Pistons, who don't hold a first-round pick.
The NBA draft lottery is next Monday, so there will be more clarity by then, but it's unlikely Dylan falls out of the top three.
