Eagles fan Dawn Staley's hands are tied, can't attend Super Bowl due to POTUS Donald Trump's security regulations

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan, but unfortunately for her, she won't be able to watch them live. On Sunday, her city's NFL squad will be facing off against the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, for Super Bowl 59 to crown the champion for the 2024-2025 NFL season.

Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Staley has frequently shown her love for Eagles while on the Gamecocks sidelines, often sporting team gear on multiple occasions. However, with U.S. President Donald Trump flying out to watch the NFL finals, Staley will be affected by the security restrictions surrounding his flight.

Trending

Per Yahoo Sports!, the Federal Aviation Administration states that the air proximity of a president's flight has strict rules that restrict other flights from happening. This is why Staley is unable to come and watch the Super Bowl, as the FAA confirmed the restrictions heading into New Orleans from Friday, 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m., and another one on Sunday, 10:15 p.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

Speaking on being unavailable to catch the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup, Staley reportedly said (per Yahoo):

"And I'm not going to the Super Bowl, Trump is going to be at the Super Bowl, so they closed the airspace. Party here though."

The Gamecocks have a scheduled road game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, the same day as Super Bowl, at 2 p.m. ET. Given the travel restrictions, there is a high possibility that Dawn Staley will not be able to make it to the 6:30 p.m. ET NFL kickoff with the travel restrictions already giving her a difficult time.

Expand Tweet

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks are yet to be defeated in the SEC this year

Expand Tweet

Similar to the Philadelphia Eagles who made it all the way to the matchup that could win it all for them in the 2024-2025 NFL season, Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks are setting themselves up to return to the college women's basketball mountaintop with a currently undefeated 10-0 conference and 22-1 overall record.

The record comes with a huge 66-56 victory over their SEC rivals, Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers, back in January. They've won two of the past three national titles, as Staley guns for her fourth overall in the almost 17-year South Carolina tenure come March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here