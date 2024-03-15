“Easily the worst team” - College hoops world roasts Kyle Filipowski’s Duke after devastating 74-69 loss against NC State

Kyle Filipowski and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils crashed out of the ACC Tournament on Thursday following a 74-69 shock loss against the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack.

Duke's first-round elimination from the conference tournament led some college hoops fans to vent their frustration on social media.

"Softest Duke team ever. No heart at all," one fan wrote on Instagram.

"This is easily the worst team I can remember from the last 10-15 years," added another.

"This team don’t want it man. Sad," a third commented.

"Dont wanna see u post til the ncaa tournament starts," another fan posted.

Image via @dukembb/Instagram

Several fans also blamed Duke coach Jon Scheyer for the defeat. Here are some more reactions to the Blue Devils' tough loss against NC State:

Image via @dukembb/Instagram

Image via @dukembb/Instagram

After the game, Filipowski expressed his disappointment at Duke's loss:

"This year was the exact opposite of last year with beating them twice and now they beat us twice. Having another opportunity at them would be a great thing to have from our position.

"But that's not really the focus of the ACC tournament. The focus is winning it. No matter who we play, we're thinking about beating them. That's all that matters."

Notably, Filipowski was one of the bright sparks for the Blue Devils in their opening-round game of the ACC Tournament.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Filipowski and Duke will aim to make amends in NCAA Tournament

Duke Blue Devils star Kyle Filipowski

A first-round exit in the 2024 ACC Tournament is not the worst thing in the world for the Duke Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski and co. can now look forward to the NCAA Tournament.

However, a deep run in the conference tournament or winning the title would have eased the pressure on Duke coach Jon Scheyer.

Scheyer won the ACC Tournament with Duke last season. It was his first big achievement after being promoted to head coach in 2022.