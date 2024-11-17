  • home icon
  • College Basketball
East Carolina vs South Carolina: Box score, stats and summary feat. Chloe Kitts

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 17, 2024 22:08 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Iowa vs South Carolina - Source: Imagn

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks secured a 95-44 victory on Sunday over the East Carolina Pirates to remain undefeated. This game was not close, as the Gamecocks led 20-5 in the first quarter.

The Pirates were led by forward Amiya Joyner, who had 25 points and 10 rebounds. However, no one matched her abilities in this game for East Carolina. The Gamecocks had a balanced attack. The leading scorer was forward Chloe Kitts, who had 14 points and seven rebounds.

East Carolina (2-2) are now 0-2 on the road and need to figure things out as the season progresses. South Carolina (4-0) is unbeaten and looks like they will be a well-oiled machine this season.

Let’s dive deeper into the box scores for this game and discuss how things went.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina box score

East Carolina vs. South Carolina box score

Team

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Final Score

East Carolina

5

10

10

19

44

South Carolina

20

29

19

27

95

East Carolina Pirates box score

Player

Position

FGM-A

3PM-A

FTM-A

OREB

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Tatyana Wyche

F

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

1

1

0

0

1

4

0

Amiya Joyner

F

12-20

0-1

1-5

2

10

1

0

2

6

3

25

Khia Miller

G

1-4

0-0

0-0

2

4

0

0

0

6

3

2

Jayla Hearp

G

0-10

0-2

2-2

1

2

2

0

0

4

3

2

Synia Johnson

G

0-4

0-0

0-0

0

1

2

1

1

3

2

0

Anzhane Hutton

F

1-2

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

1

0

3

3

2

Taliyah Wyche

F

4-4

1-1

0-1

1

1

0

0

1

3

3

2

Devin Hagemann

G

1-1

0-0

0-0

0

0

3

0

0

1

0

9

Jade Tilman

G

0-2

0-0

0-0

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

2

Bobbi Smith

G

0-1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

Kimora Jenkins

G

0-1

0-1

2-2

0

0

0

0

1

2

1

2

Morgan Moseley

G

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

Timia Ware

G

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

0

0

1

1

0

South Carolina Gamecocks box score

Player

Position

FGM-A

3PM-A

FTM-A

OREB

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Chloe Kitts

F

5-10

0-0

4-7

4

7

1

2

0

0

0

14

Sania Feagin

F

3-4

0-0

4-4

2

4

1

1

0

1

2

10

Bree Hall

G

3-6

2-4

2-4

0

3

3

3

1

0

0

10

Raven Johnson

G

3-12

0-3

1-1

3

3

2

3

0

0

0

7

Te-Hina Paopao

G

4-6

1-2

0-0

2

2

4

1

1

0

0

9

Joyce Edwards

G

5-10

0-0

2-2

1

2

1

1

2

2

3

12

Adhel Tac

F

2-3

0-0

0-0

1

1

0

1

0

0

2

4

Ashlyn Watkins

F

4-5

0-0

0-0

0

2

0

2

1

2

3

8

Maryam Dauda

F

0-0

0-0

2-2

1

4

0

0

0

0

1

2

Sakima Walker

C

2-5

0-0

0-0

3

3

0

0

0

0

1

4

Maddy McDaniel

G

1-1

0-0

1-3

0

4

6

4

0

1

0

3

MiLaysia Fulwiley

G

4-9

1-4

3-6

1

2

4

1

0

3

3

12

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Summary

The East Carolina Pirates struggled offensively as they shot 38.8% from the floor, 20.0% from three and attempted 10 shots from the free-throw line. The Pirates were only 1-of-5 from three.

The team excelled in ball movement, recording 11 assists. However, they struggled on the boards, finishing with a -15 rebounding deficit. East Carolina also never held a lead in the game.

The South Carolina Gamecocks did incredibly well as they shot 50.7% from the field, 30.8% from beyond the arc and 29 times at the charity stripe. They dominated on the offensive glass, grabbing 20 offensive rebounds. They forced 27 turnovers as well and scored 40 points off of that. South Carolina dominated down low with 58 points in the paint and led by 53 points at one point.

