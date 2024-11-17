East Carolina vs South Carolina: Box score, stats and summary feat. Chloe Kitts

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks secured a 95-44 victory on Sunday over the East Carolina Pirates to remain undefeated. This game was not close, as the Gamecocks led 20-5 in the first quarter.

The Pirates were led by forward Amiya Joyner, who had 25 points and 10 rebounds. However, no one matched her abilities in this game for East Carolina. The Gamecocks had a balanced attack. The leading scorer was forward Chloe Kitts, who had 14 points and seven rebounds.

East Carolina (2-2) are now 0-2 on the road and need to figure things out as the season progresses. South Carolina (4-0) is unbeaten and looks like they will be a well-oiled machine this season.

Let’s dive deeper into the box scores for this game and discuss how things went.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score East Carolina 5 10 10 19 44 South Carolina 20 29 19 27 95

East Carolina Pirates box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Tatyana Wyche F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 1 4 0 Amiya Joyner F 12-20 0-1 1-5 2 10 1 0 2 6 3 25 Khia Miller G 1-4 0-0 0-0 2 4 0 0 0 6 3 2 Jayla Hearp G 0-10 0-2 2-2 1 2 2 0 0 4 3 2 Synia Johnson G 0-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 2 1 1 3 2 0 Anzhane Hutton F 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 1 0 3 3 2 Taliyah Wyche F 4-4 1-1 0-1 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 2 Devin Hagemann G 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 9 Jade Tilman G 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bobbi Smith G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Kimora Jenkins G 0-1 0-1 2-2 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 2 Morgan Moseley G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Timia Ware G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0

South Carolina Gamecocks box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Chloe Kitts F 5-10 0-0 4-7 4 7 1 2 0 0 0 14 Sania Feagin F 3-4 0-0 4-4 2 4 1 1 0 1 2 10 Bree Hall G 3-6 2-4 2-4 0 3 3 3 1 0 0 10 Raven Johnson G 3-12 0-3 1-1 3 3 2 3 0 0 0 7 Te-Hina Paopao G 4-6 1-2 0-0 2 2 4 1 1 0 0 9 Joyce Edwards G 5-10 0-0 2-2 1 2 1 1 2 2 3 12 Adhel Tac F 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 1 0 0 2 4 Ashlyn Watkins F 4-5 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 2 1 2 3 8 Maryam Dauda F 0-0 0-0 2-2 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 2 Sakima Walker C 2-5 0-0 0-0 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 4 Maddy McDaniel G 1-1 0-0 1-3 0 4 6 4 0 1 0 3 MiLaysia Fulwiley G 4-9 1-4 3-6 1 2 4 1 0 3 3 12

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Summary

The East Carolina Pirates struggled offensively as they shot 38.8% from the floor, 20.0% from three and attempted 10 shots from the free-throw line. The Pirates were only 1-of-5 from three.

The team excelled in ball movement, recording 11 assists. However, they struggled on the boards, finishing with a -15 rebounding deficit. East Carolina also never held a lead in the game.

The South Carolina Gamecocks did incredibly well as they shot 50.7% from the field, 30.8% from beyond the arc and 29 times at the charity stripe. They dominated on the offensive glass, grabbing 20 offensive rebounds. They forced 27 turnovers as well and scored 40 points off of that. South Carolina dominated down low with 58 points in the paint and led by 53 points at one point.

