“Egor Demin taller than [Cooper] Flagg and [Ace] Bailey”: Hoops fans react to college stars’ measurements from the NBA draft combine

The NBA Draft Combine is underway, and player measurements have created a reaction from basketball fans.

On Monday night, the Recruits News posted the measurements of some of the Draft hopefuls on Instagram. Fans reacted to some of the most shocking measurements, including BYU Cougars standout Egor Demin, especially after comparing him with presumed top pick Cooper Flagg. The Russian point guard measured at 6-8-foot-2 with a 6-foot-10.25 wingspan.

"Egor Demin taller than Flagg and Bailey 😮," a fan said.

"Egor Demin basically a 6’10 PG 😳," another fan added.

"Egor being taller than Coop is insane," a fan posted.

Other players who surprised with their measurements at the Draft Combine included Georgetown's Thomas Sorber and Maryland's Deriq Queen. Sorber surprised fans with his length, after measuring 6-foot-9.25 and a 7-foot-6 wingspan.

Queen, meanwhile, came in at 6-foot-9.25 and 247.8 pounds. He also has a 7-foot-0 wingspan. Fans reacted to both player's measurements with awe.

"Thomas Sorber is longgg," a fan wrote.

"D queen gotta Naz reid build," another said.

"Sorber & Queen the best bigs in this draft," a fan posted.

Reactions to the NBA Combine measurements. - Source: Instagram/@recruitsnews

Another player with big size and wingspan was Duke forward Khaman Maluach. The South Sudan native measured 7-foot-0.25 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan. Another notable name, Auburn big man Johni Broome, measured 6-foot-9.25, with a 7-foot-0.25 wingspan.

The NBA Draft combine will take place this week in Chicago, where players will get to work out in individual drills, interview with NBA team officials and play five-on-five games with other prospects.

Could Jase Richardson's draft combine measurements affect his stock?

On the other end of the spectrum, Michigan State guard Jace Richardson measured at 6-foot-0 tall and 178.4 pounds. That puts him three inches and seven pounds under what he was listed at Michigan State.

Richardson is a skilled guard who has a good mid-range shot. He was projected by some analysts, including ESPN's Jonathan Givony, to be a lottery pick in June.

However, after the measurements were released, perhaps some teams might reconsider the Michigan State standout's projection, as he came in as the smallest player in the draft combine.

Richardson averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, scoring 40% of his shots from 3-point range in his only season in East Lansing. He earned third-team All Big Ten honors. Jase is the son of Jason Richardson of former NBA player Jason Richardson.

Because Jase Richardson has only played one season of college basketball, he could go back to East Lansing next season if he withdraws from the NBA Draft before May 28.

