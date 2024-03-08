“Elevation requires separation!”: Cam’Ron Fletcher’s cryptic IG story leads fans to speculate breakup with $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese

Angel Reese's boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher posted a rather cryptic story on Instagram on Thursday. The post made fans believe there might be trouble in paradise for the college basketball power couple.

Fletcher's latest Instagram story had a black background while a text read:

"Elevation requires separation!"

Image Credits - Cam’Ron Fletcher Instagram

Even before Fletcher's cryptic post, fans were suggesting that he might have split up with Reese, who has NIL deals worth around $1.7 million as per On3.

Notably, Fletcher and Reese have also deleted all their posts about each other on Instagram. The Florida State star also changed his Instagram display picture to an all-black.

Here are some of the comments on the post:

Image Credits - Cam'Rom Fletcher IG

Image Credits - Cam'Ron Fletcher IG

Furthermore, reports claim that Fletcher and Reese have unfollowed each other on the social media platform. However, neither of them has released statements about a breakup, despite the signs online.

Angel Reese and Cam’Ron Fletcher's relationship timeline

As per reports, Angel Reese and Cam’Ron Fletcher met in 2017 at a mutual basketball camp. They grew close over time and remained in contact during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Reese and Fletcher went public with their relationship on Instagram, in June 2023.

In Jan. 2024, Reese posted a touching message for Fletcher when he needed to undergo knee surgery after picking up an injury during FSU's matchup against North Carolina in December. In a now-deleted post, Reese had written:

"God, please protect Cam'Ron as he has surgery today! I love you bookies! God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers! You've been through so much and this is so small to a giant. Road back to recovery. I've got your back. LET'S DO THIS!! @camron"

Reese and Fletcher also spent Valentine's Day together last month. She even flaunted the gifts that she received, including a customized cake and a bouquet of roses.

However, just a few weeks later, they seem to have cut each other off on Instagram, and fans have been speculating that it might be the end of their relationship.

While Fletcher is ruled out for the rest of the college basketball season, Reese will be eager to help the No. 2 LSU Tigers retain their national championship crown. The Tigers will play their first game of the SEC tournament on Friday, but they are yet to know their opponents for the game.