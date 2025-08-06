  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Elijah Hawkins would like a word" "Terrible take": Hoops fans strongly disagree with Rick Pitino declaring the point guard era over

"Elijah Hawkins would like a word" "Terrible take": Hoops fans strongly disagree with Rick Pitino declaring the point guard era over

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Aug 06, 2025 17:06 GMT
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Mets - Source: Imagn
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Mets (image credit: IMAGN)

Rick Pitino’s latest statement had many college basketball fans up in arms, saying that the “point guard is totally done,” sparking backlash on social media.

Ad

The comment, shared by "The Field of 68" on X on Wednesday, drew reactions from fans who defended the role of traditional point guards.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Elijah Hawkins would like a word,” one fan wrote, referencing the skilled Texas Tech transfer.
“Terrible take,” a fan said.
“Bad take,” another fan wrote.
“Just last season: Bennett Stirtz, Bruce Thornton, Braden Smith, etc. all traditional Point Guards and some of the best players in the country. What is his deal?” one fan commented.
Ad
“Did we not just see a traditional PG led team in the NBA finals?” a fan tweeted.
“Is way of saying he doesn’t have one on his roster which will be their downfall,” one fan said.

Pitino added during the media session at Carnesecca Arena that his Red Storm would go without a true point guard in 2025-26. Instead, he plans to run a "pointless system" built on motion, spacing and shared ball handling duties.

Ad
“The days of John Stockton are long gone,” Pitino said. “Chris Paul is probably the last one. So you got to play with everybody handling the basketball, five out and just create good movement.”

Despite the controversy, Pitino believes his team's athleticism suits the system.

“So everybody handles the ball, everybody passes the ball," Pitino said. "We’re running pure motion because everybody’s really physically skilled.”
Ad

After winning Big East, Naismith and AP Coach of the Year honors last season, Pitino hopes to push St. John's deeper into March Madness.

The Red Storm ended their six-year absence from the NCAA Tournament, but were defeated by No. 10-ranked Arkansas in the second round.

However, it was a great achievement, ending their drought for a conference regular season title since 1992, and a conference tournament title since 2000.

Rick Pitino applauds St. John’s players for work ethic summer practice

St. John’s coach Rick Pitino was impressed with his roster after completing summer practice, highlighting what makes it strong.

Ad
“As our summer practices come to a close, it’s quite evident that the strength of this team is their work ethic, character and humility.What an exceptional group of young men. Every year keeps getting better!” Pitino tweeted on July 21.

The Red Storm had an active offseason, focusing heavily on the transfer portal. They acquired several high-profile players, while retaining some of their key contributors from last season.

About the author
Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications