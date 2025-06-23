“Elite catch-and-shoot”: UConn’s Liam McNeeley receives praise from renowned coach after intense workout session

UConn men's basketball star Liam McNeeley continues to impress on the court ahead of the 2025 NBA draft. McNeeley earned the respect of popular basketball coach, Chris Brickley following an impressive display.

On Sunday, Brickley shared a clip on Instagram, showing the 6-foot-6 small forward shooting perfectly from the 3-point range.

"@liammcneeley is an elite catch-and-shoot & on the move shooter with a quick release, and pro level consistency‼️ Great to see you bro!" Brickley wrote.

McNeeley received appreciation from a former basketball player who is widely considered as the best-known trainer in the United States. Brickley did not have a particularly successful basketball career, having only played as a walk-on at Louisville. However, he rose to prominence after training prominent NBA players such as J.R. Smith, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Brickley is also known for training former UConn women's basketball star and 2025 WNBA draft top pick, Paige Bueckers and her former teammate, Azzi Fudd.

Liam McNeeley invited to NBA Draft green room

Liam McNeeley declared for the 2025 NBA draft after one season with UConn. He averaged 4.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Huskies despite missing eight games due to a midseason injury. He's invited to the NBA Draft's green room on June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

McNeeley, who won Big East's Freshman of the Year, was invited alongside other stars like projected draft top pick, Cooper Flagg and projected overall second pick, Dylan Harper.

Players invited to the NBA Draft's green room are considered either likely or potential top 14 selections. However, McNeeley's ranking is projected at 17th overall, according to ESPN. This means he would be going to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

CBSSports.com projected him as a 19th pick to Brooklyn, SI.com has him going No. 14 overall to San Antonio, while NBADraft.net predicted McNeeley to go 15th overall to Oklahoma City.

Either way, McNeeley's mother, Ashley Elsey who is expected to be in the green room with the rest of the family, revealed that her son's potential selection will be a "dream come true."

"I'm not sure what to expect," Elsey said per CT Insider. "We're just excited to get to be there. Wherever he lands, it's a dream, and he will do his very best. He just loves to play, loves to hoop. He wants to go where he can help a team win."

In the meantime, McNeeley has been training hard to improve his game ahead of the draft. The freshman star was spotted at eight different workouts for NBA teams.

