Elite Eight Men's March Madness 2025 tickets: Price, where to buy and schedule

March Madness is getting down to the elite teams, and half of the Elite Eight matchups have been determined. The final eight teams will compete on Saturday and Sunday.

The Saturday matchups have been determined with the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils taking on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 Florida Gators taking on the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The other two matchups will be determined on Friday as the last four Sweet 16 matchups are played. However, with the Elite Eight games only a few days away, fans can start to buy tickets.

How to buy Elite Eight Men's March Madness 2025 tickets?

Tickets for the Elite Eight of March Madness are available for fans to purchase. Some of the places they can purchase tickets include the NCAA website, Ticketmaster, StubHub and Seatgeek. To purchase tickets, visit any of the sites, select the tickets you want, enter your information and verify the transaction.

What are the cheapest Elite Eight Men's March Madness 2025 tickets?

Ticket prices are not cheap for the Elite Eight. Fans should not expect to find tickets for cheaper than $100 at this stage of the tournament. For the East Regional on Saturday between Duke and Alabama, Ticketmaster's cheapest tickets are available for $224. Similar prices are available on all ticket sale platforms.

However, tickets for the West regional on Saturday are much cheaper, with the cheapest tickets on sale for $113. This game will be played between Florida and Texas Tech.

The South regional will be played on Sunday between the winners of Auburn vs Michigan and Michigan State vs Ole Miss. The cheapest tickets at Ticketmaster are available for $246.

The Midwest regional on Sunday will be played between the winners of Houston vs Purdue and Tennessee vs Kentucky. The cheapest tickets for this game are available for $150.

Elite Eight March Madness 2025 schedule

The Elite Eight round starts on Saturday with two matchups. The West Regional will kick things off with a matchup between No. 1 Florida and No. 3 Texas Tech at 6:09 p.m. EDT. It will be followed by a game between No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Alabama in the East Regional later that evening.

The other two matchups are still to be determined, but they will be held on Sunday. The exact start times for these two games will not be released until the Sweet 16 round is over.

