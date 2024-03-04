Elizabeth Kitley injury: What happened to Virginia Tech's center during game vs UVA?

Virginia Tech Hokies center Elizabeth Kitley suffered an injury on Sunday. The Hokies were playing Virginia, and during the third quarter, the center appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his left knee.

Kitley went up for a layup and was fouled on the right side of her body. She hit the floor after making the shot and grabbed her left knee. She went to the locker room and returned to the bench but did not return to the court.

Following Virginia Tech's 80-75 loss, Hokies coach Kenny Brooks didn't have much update on their star player.

"I don't know Kitley's status and to be honest with you, that's where my mind is," Brooks said in his postgame news conference, via ESPN. "I'm not going to be able to give you guys anything just out of respect for her."

Before leaving the game with an injury, she had 20 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes. Following her injury, Brooks reckons the game has changed for the worse, as Virginia took over to get the win.

"The air got s**ked out of my sail," Brooks said. "Because, you know, she's everything to us. ... She's more than a player. She's more than 22 and 11 for us."

Elizabeth Kitley's college career

Elizabeth Kitley is in her fifth season at Virginia Tech, which will also be her last.

The six-foot-sixcenter is a two-time ACC Player of the Year and was on pace to win ACC Player of the Year for the third straight year. This season, she's averaging 22.8 PPG, 11.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 29 games. Kitley is projected to be a late first-round pick in the WNBA Draft.

As for Virginia Tech, they suffered their second straight loss on Sunday after being on a 10-game winning streak. The Hokies are 23-7 and fifth in the nation. Virginia Tech will return to the court on Friday in the ACC Tournament, but whether or not Elizabeth Kitley will be in the lineup remains to be seen.