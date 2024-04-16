Elizabeth Kitley outfit: 5 times Virginia Tech star showed off her trendy self in glamorous outfits

Virginia Tech's star center, Elizabeth Kitley, has set her sights on a successful WNBA future. Despite being a probable first-round pick in the 2023 draft, she chose to play a fifth season for the Hokies and was sidelined by an injury, which slowed her momentum mid-season and weakened her draft stock.

However, she remained an unwavering force in the college women's basketball world and stacked up impressive stats, boasting 2,709 points, 1,506 rebounds and 331 blocked shots.

Along with being a talented player on the court, Elizabeth Kitley is also known for her off-court style. Let's look at all five times Liz showed off her stylish side.

Five times, Elizabeth Kitley showed off her fashionable side

#1: A fun holiday in Greece

Kitley vacationed at the scenic beaches of Greece and also stunned in an all-black outfit. The WNBA prospect wore a simple black top and paired it with a long, side-split black skirt and white chunky sandals. She added a minimal necklace, a watch, and a fringe sling bag to complete her entire look.

The college hooper also shared a few bikini pictures from her vacation in Greece.

#2: Enjoying the salt air

Kitley reveled in the peaceful environment of Greece and also embraced the constant salt air of the ocean.

She wore a corset-style top for another day in Greece. The floral and lacey top was paired with olive green pants and minimal necklaces. She also kept her makeup natural and opted for a simple white manicure.

#3: A casual day in Australia

Elizabeth Kitley uploaded a series of laid-back pictures from her time in Australia. In the first picture, she wore a comfortable black sweatshirt hoodie and blue denim with a side bag. The outfit was a simple one that could be worn while running errands.

#4: A black dress moment

Elizabeth Kitley's next best-dressed moment came when she wore a black, full-length bodycon dress with white sandals. She captioned the post:

"Dressed up 4 times in a week!! Where’s my trophy"

#5: A snap from post-season banquet

Last but not least, Elizabeth Kitley stunned in a white linen dress that gracefully landed just above her thighs. The elegant dress was paired with white sandals and exuded a chic aura. She captioned the pots:

"Post season banquet had me a little extra emotional this year🥲"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback