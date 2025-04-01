UNC point guard Elliot Cadeau entered the transfer portal a few days ago, and on Monday, March 31, he pledged his future to the Michigan Wolverines. The former five-star recruit has shown exponential growth as a starting guard for North Carolina and will hope to continue that in Michigan.

Ad

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists as a sophomore at UNC. He was considered one of the brightest talents in the team as the Tar Heels bowed out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round.

College basketball fans were shocked to see Elliot Cadeau's transfer drama unfold.

"That's huge wtf," a fan wrote in reaction to the transfer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"From one evil program to a different evil program," a user lamented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Dusty may cooking," another netizen posted.

"Awesome! Good PG pickup. Go blue," a passionate fan expressed.

"This is a great pickup but it feels extremely random," a user reacted.

While most fans are happy for Cadeau, some are concerned with the Michigan team's balance. They have also raised concerns over the point guard's turnovers, which have been a problem for the youngster.

Ad

Former UNC star Elliot Cadeau believes Michigan's offense will suit him and his play style

Elliot Cadeau finished his sophomore year (2024-25) with UNC averaging 9.4 points and 6.2 assists per game. He shot 44.5% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc. His ability to generate assists made him second overall in the ACC.

However, he also averaged 3.1 turnovers per game, the second-highest in the ACC this season.

Ad

"The (Michigan) coaching staff really believe in me and know what I can do," Cadeau told 247Sports. "I want to play in an offense that best suits me and my abilities, with the correct players around me so we can all win."

The point guard started 68 out of the 74 games at UNC in his two seasons with the program. He averaged 7.3 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds as a rookie and showed great development in his sophomore year.

Ad

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-North Carolina at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

Elliot Cadeau finished the current campaign with a whopping 231 assists, making him the first UNC player to register such a feat. While turnovers remain his primary concern, fans feel his output will increase under Michigan coach Dusty May.

May, in his first season in charge, took the Michigan Wolverines to the Sweet 16 round of March Madness before they bowed out of the tournament after losing 78-65 against the Auburn Tigers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here