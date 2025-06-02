Elliot Cadeau, Ven-Allen Lubin and more react as UNC transfer Cade Tyson commits to Minnesota

Cade Tyson has found a new home ahead of next season. After spending his junior campaign with North Carolina, the big man is taking his talents to Minnesota. Tyson announced the news on Instagram Sunday, sharing photos of himself in his new Gophers uniform.
The comments were flooded with reactions from fans and former teammates. Some Tar Heels who are also transferring showed their support for Tyson.
"❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥," Michigan transfer Elliot Cadeau commented.
"This hard CT🔥❤️," NC State transfer Ven-Allen Lubin commented.
"Yessir," Vanderbilt transfer Jalen Washington said.
A Tar Heel heading to the NBA draft also reacted to Tyson's transfer news.
"Go time," UNC guard Drake Powell commented.
One North Carolina player who is remaining with Hubert Davis' squad next season also hyped up Tyson.
"Jersey look good on you brudda I like this!!!," Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble said.
Fans expressed excitement about Tyson's transfer to Minnesota.
"Yay!! So proud!!💛"
"WOO! YAYAYAYY! So proud of you!"
"Go Cade!!! Excited for you little one!!"
What Cade Tyson brings to Minnesota
Minnesota has rounded out its roster for the 2025-26 season with the addition of big man Cade Tyson. The 6'7" wing provides the Gophers with a sizable sharp-shooter with three years of experience under his belt.
Tyson began his college career at Belmont, where he was a star. The North Carolina native was a starter in both of his seasons with the Bruins and was a difference-maker for the team.
In his freshman campaign, Tyson was second on Belmont in scoring with 13.6 ppg. He added 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game, all third on the Bruins.
The following season, Tyson led Belmont in rebounding with 5.9 rpg. He saw improvements in every major stat category except steals and knocked down 49.3% of his shots, including 46.5% from three.
Tyson played alongside Jacob Gillespie, who found success this past season at Maryland. Like Gillespie, Tyson also transferred after spending this season at UNC.
Tyson served in a depth role off the bench for the Tar Heels. He appeared in 31 games but averaged just 7.9 minutes. The big man will look forward to a bigger role at Minnesota next season.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here