Elliot Cadeau, Ven-Allen Lubin and more react as UNC transfer Cade Tyson commits to Minnesota

Cade Tyson has found a new home ahead of next season. After spending his junior campaign with North Carolina, the big man is taking his talents to Minnesota. Tyson announced the news on Instagram Sunday, sharing photos of himself in his new Gophers uniform.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The comments were flooded with reactions from fans and former teammates. Some Tar Heels who are also transferring showed their support for Tyson.

"❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥," Michigan transfer Elliot Cadeau commented.

Elliot Cadeau hypes up Cade Tyson

"This hard CT🔥❤️," NC State transfer Ven-Allen Lubin commented.

Ad

Van-Allen Lubin shows support for Cade Tyson’s decision

"Yessir," Vanderbilt transfer Jalen Washington said.

Ad

Jalen Washington shows support for Cade Tyson

A Tar Heel heading to the NBA draft also reacted to Tyson's transfer news.

Ad

"Go time," UNC guard Drake Powell commented.

Drake Powell shows love to Cade Tyson

One North Carolina player who is remaining with Hubert Davis' squad next season also hyped up Tyson.

Ad

"Jersey look good on you brudda I like this!!!," Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble said.

Seth Trimble shows support for Cade Tyson upon transfer announcement

Fans expressed excitement about Tyson's transfer to Minnesota.

Ad

"Yay!! So proud!!💛"

"WOO! YAYAYAYY! So proud of you!"

"Go Cade!!! Excited for you little one!!"

Fans react to Cade Tyson’s transfer decision

What Cade Tyson brings to Minnesota

Minnesota has rounded out its roster for the 2025-26 season with the addition of big man Cade Tyson. The 6'7" wing provides the Gophers with a sizable sharp-shooter with three years of experience under his belt.

Ad

Tyson began his college career at Belmont, where he was a star. The North Carolina native was a starter in both of his seasons with the Bruins and was a difference-maker for the team.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four Practice - Source: Imagn

In his freshman campaign, Tyson was second on Belmont in scoring with 13.6 ppg. He added 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game, all third on the Bruins.

Ad

The following season, Tyson led Belmont in rebounding with 5.9 rpg. He saw improvements in every major stat category except steals and knocked down 49.3% of his shots, including 46.5% from three.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice-Milwaukee - Source: Imagn

Tyson played alongside Jacob Gillespie, who found success this past season at Maryland. Like Gillespie, Tyson also transferred after spending this season at UNC.

Tyson served in a depth role off the bench for the Tar Heels. He appeared in 31 games but averaged just 7.9 minutes. The big man will look forward to a bigger role at Minnesota next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here