A lot of reactions have followed the commitment of former Ohio transfer guard AJ Brown to Florida, including from other college hoopers. Brown spent three seasons with the Bobcats, one of which was redshirted, leaving him with two years of eligibility.

After entering the transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag, the guard finally announced his commitment to Florida, sparking online reactions.

Brown is set to team up with his junior brother, Isaiah Brown, who won the 2025 NCAA title in his freshman year with Florida. AJ announced this move via Instagram, posting a picture of himself in a Florida jersey on Thursday with the caption:

"Gator Country."

Several reactions followed this announcement, with a host of college basketballers dropping comments under the post, including his brother, Isaiah.

“You know where home is brudda,” AJ’s brother, Isaiah Brown, wrote in the comment section.

Houston Cougars shooting guard Emmanuel Sharp also commented, “yessir boy.”

Emmanuel Sharp, Mikel Brown Jr. and more hyped as Ohio transfer guard AJ Brown commits to Florida. Credit: IG/@ajbrown.3

“this is the one fs,” Louisville commit Mikel Brown Jr. also wrote in the comments.

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Ven-Allen Lubin also wrote: “What if…,” under the post.

Brown is one of the two transfers made by Florida in this offseason, with former Princeton Xaivian Lee the second one. Both players are expected to bring some firepower to the Gators, who lost top guard Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard after their national title win.

Junior guard Denzel Aberdeen also left the team via the transfer portal, making a switch to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Brown averaged 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his final season with Ohio, while shooting 47.1% from the field. Over his three-year period at Ohio, he made 64 appearances, with 46 starts and averaged 11.4 ppg.

AJ Brown signs with BAM Sports Agency

In a move to improve his representation and brand visibility, Brown has joined the BAM Sports Agency. The player and agency announced this new development via a collaborative Instagram post on April 11.

They have since swung into action, taking care of Brown’s farewell post to Ohio and his move to Florida.

