"End of an era": Fans react to major Diana Taurasi news as Geno Auriemma praises UConn legend

Basketball fans reacted to UConn coach Geno Auriemma's thoughts on the retirement of his former player Diana Taurasi.

Taurasi played for Auriemma with the Huskies from 2000 to 2004 and the US women's national basketball team at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics. She announced her retirement after over two decades of competitive basketball that saw her play for the Huskies and the Phoenix Mercury.

Auriemma praised Taurasi, calling her the greatest winner in basketball history and the greatest player he has ever coached.

"In my opinion, what the greats have in common is, they transcend the sport and become synonymous with the sport," the 11-time national champion coach, who guided Taurasi for four seasons in UConn and Team USA, said.

"For as long as people talk about college basketball, WNBA basketball, Olympic basketball: Diana is the greatest winner in the history of basketball, period. I’ve had the pleasure of being around her for a lot of those moments, and she’s the greatest teammate I’ve ever coached."

ESPNW posted:

"Geno Auriemma has had a front row seat to DT's greatness for her entire career 👏 ❤️."

ESPNW caption (Image Source: @espnw/Instagram)

Fans chimed in to the legendary coach's words about Diana Taurasi. One was saddened by Taurasi's retirement, calling it:

"END OF AN ERA"

Diana Taurasi retirement reaction #1 (Image Source: @espnw/Instagram)

Others hailed the two greats to set foot in women's basketball.

Fan reactions 1 (Image Source: espnw/Instagram)

Fan reactions No. 2 (Image Source: @espnw/Instagram)

The bond between Geno Auriemma and Diana Taurasi remained strong after her collegiate years and the 2016 Olympics. It could be recalled that Diana Taurasi was present at the ceremony in November 2024 that celebrated Geno Auriemma's feat of breaking the record for most wins in college basketball.

Diana Taurasi gives a short but impactful reaction to women's GOAT debate

Former UConn and Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi gave a simple response to the greatest of all time debate in women's basketball.

In an interview with TIME magazine, Taurasi said that she's giving it to the pundits and basketball fans on who's their GOAT, but the legendary guard pointed out that she has every stat and achievements to back it up.

"I have a résumé. It's not up to me to grade it," she said.

The 11-time WNBA All-Star leaves the league as the all-time leading scorer with 10,066 points and a legendary career that had her playing in Russia and Turkey where she's also a six-time Euroleague and seven-time Russian National League champion.

Taurasi is also a six-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time national champion for UConn and three-time champion for Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, which puts her in the upper tier of GOATs.

Is Taurasi the greatest women's basketball player of all time? Let's know your views in the comment section below:

