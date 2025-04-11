“End of an era”: Fans react as Paige Bueckers hints at changing her iconic hairstyle 

UConn star guard Paige Bueckers just ended her stellar college career with a perfect ending in the 2024-2025 season. Earlier on Sunday, she and the Huskies shot down the reigning national champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks, by 23 points, 82-59, to win the 2025 NCAA national championship game from this year's national tournament.

Now that she has wrapped up her time with the Huskies in storybook fashion, Bueckers is now setting her sights on the 2025 WNBA draft. But, a report by @brwsports on Instagram suggested that the Hopkins, Minnesota native may be looking to don a new hairstyle moving forward, as she said on NBC's "Nightly Kids Show" on Thursday.

"I think it's time for a switch up. The braids, they had a good run," Bueckers said.

College basketball fans and spectators soon shared their thoughts and reactions to the news. Many said that they'd grown accustomed to Bueckers' iconic hairstyle, while some agreed that it was time for a new, fresh look.

"End of an era," one fan said.

(Image Source: @brwsports/Instagram)

"YESSSS, I love seeing switch up from all the girlies when they turn pro!," another fan exclaimed.

(Image Source: @brwsports/Instagram)

"They too iconic, man. I don't wanna let them go," one fan wrote.

(Image Source: @brwsports/Instagram)

"Agree, they make her look young and she's a pro now," a fan added.

(Image Source: @brwsports/Instagram)

"A low bun or a braid? What y'all think?," one fan asked.

(Image Source: @brwsports/Instagram)

"Her and JuJu needs to switch hairstyles," another fan wrote.

(Image Source: @brwsports/Instagram)

"She would look great with a fishtale braid," a fan posted.

(Image Source: @brwsports/Instagram)

In her final game as a member of Geno Auriemma's squad, and potentially the last time ever that she donned the double braid ponytail hairstyle, Bueckers put up 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks in 38 minutes of playing time.

Paige Bueckers did not wear her usual braids earlier in 2024-2025 season

Back in February of this year, Paige Bueckers sported a regular ponytail hairstyle during UConn's 39-point victory over the Butler Bulldogs, 86-47. But, at that time, the fourth-year superstar re-affirmed that it was just a one-time thing given that her friend who usually does her hair was not available that day.

It seems as though fans of the budding sensation may have to get used to a new hairdo soon. In her final stint of collegiate hoops, Bueckers averaged a team-high 19.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.6 apg and 2.1 spg for the UConn Huskies.

