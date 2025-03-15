"Even the Refs can’t save you" "Tough loss": College hoops fans go wild as Tom Izzo's Michigan State falls to Wisconsin in nail-biter

Michigan State Spartans' eight-game winning streak came to an end as they suffered a 77-74 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. Michigan State struggled to close it out in the final minutes of the Big Ten Tournament’s nail-biting semifinal.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jase Richardson led the Spartans with 21 points, but it was Wisconsin’s John Tonje who stole the spotlight with a career-best performance. Tonje scored 32 points on just 15 field goal attempts, setting a new record for the tournament.

Michigan State’s loss ends their conference tournament run, but their NCAA Tournament spot is secure. Despite the setback, the Spartans are expected to receive a favorable seeding.

College basketball fans were quick to react to the dramatic finish. Many expressed disappointment but remained hopeful about Michigan State’s chances in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

“Tough loss. Let’s get ready for the Big Dance,” one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“That loss hurt. Let's win the next 6!” another fan added.

Another fan showed confidence in the team’s ability to bounce back.

“Finally a loss, tough one. We expect a nice run during the Madness”, a fan noted.

"This was a frustrating game. Not the feeling we want going into The NCAA Tournament, BUT, I still believe in this MSU team. If they can play consistent, and give 100% for 40 minutes, I believe this MSU team can make a run to The Final Four. GO GREEN!!!," another fan wrote optimistically.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few fans directed their frustration at Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo:

“EVEN THE REFS CAN’T SAVE YOU IZZO BYEEE BYEEEE KEEP CRYING.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans turned their frustration toward the officiating,

“Thanks to the refs for ruining the end of the game down the stretch, onto the tournament,” a fan noted.

Others took the loss in stride, recognizing Wisconsin’s strong play:

“Honestly couldn’t be mad, got the loss out the way. Hard to go into the tournament with a huge win streak. Can’t be mad, Wisconsin also played really good,” another fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Tonje’s strong performance earned mixed reactions from fans:

“I would’ve preferred a win but a loss in a meaningless exhibition game doesn’t really matter. John Tonje is my new hate watch,” another fan added.

What’s Next for the Badgers?

The Wisconsin Badgers’ tournament record suffered after a recent loss to Penn State, but a victory over Michigan State helped their standings and strengthened its case for a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Results from other major conference tournaments have also worked in Wisconsin’s favor, as teams like Iowa State, Texas Tech and Kentucky suffered early exits. If Wisconsin secures a No. 3 seed, they could play their opening games in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin now turns its attention to Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament Championship, where they will face the winner of the Maryland vs. Michigan semifinal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here